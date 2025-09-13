Battlefield 6 devs say don't get too comfortable with classes, even if you think you know everything about Assault and Support: "The class system has already moved beyond what's in open beta"

Battlefield 6's recent open beta period taught players a lot about the military shooter, but its devs have a tough truth for you: there's no way you know everything. You just couldn't; they're already bending the game way past what you saw.

Thank God for that. Of those changes transitioning Battlefield 6 away from its open beta version to its soon-to-be full release on October 10, one of the most significant seem to involve balance tweaks to existing classes. Speaking to Edge magazine for its issue 415, Ripple Effect creative director Thomas Andersson explains how Battlefield 6 devs are adjusting what many players believe is the way too potent Assault class.

"The class system has already moved beyond what's in open beta," Andersson disclaims. This is… probably exciting information to you. It depends on how attached you were to the way Battlefield 6 was handling Assault and Support classes so far. But, if general bad vibes in the Battlefield community are worth going off of, I'm assuming you weren't very attached.

Many players – including Edge's interviewers – noticed that the FPS seemed to both yield to the Assault class and give Support players too much power.

To this, Andersson says Assault players should anticipate "reduced efficiency in some areas" while also preparing to be "getting stronger from a teamplay perspective. We're moving the deploy beacon to Assault instead of Recon, to [reinforce] 'this is the guy to spawn on.'

"They're going to be the one getting behind enemy lines, setting up, all that sort of stuff."

