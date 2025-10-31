Battlefield 6 devs quietly remove controversial "blue crayola" skin after sparking a backlash from fans who felt it went against EA's promise of grounded and realistic skins

The developers of Battlefield 6 have removed one of the controversial outfits introduced in Battlefield 6 Season 1 after major fan backlash.

Ahead of the launch of Battlefield 6, the game's producers emphasized that it's "really important to us" that cosmetics "feel grounded," which was music to everyone's ears after the other big military shooter, Call of Duty, adopted a similar approach to Fortnite with crossover skins. What started with the likes of football and NBA players, Lara Croft, and other semi-fitting crossovers quickly devolved into anything and everything, including Skeletor, Alucard from Hellsing, and a sentient marijuana man. But the real tipping point was when the cel-shaded American Dad and Beavis and Butthead skins started dropping.

And while Battlefield 6 didn't introduce Bojack Horseman or Randy Marsh to the game, the controversy some of the Battlefield 6 Season 1 skins caused would make you think they did. While these are military-inspired outfits, the bright colors and designs were still a step too far for some, with one in particular – the bright blue Wicked Grin kit – getting major backlash (including one player asking "why do you want to dress as a blue crayola[?]".

Battlefield 6 devs have silently removed the controversial "Wicked Grin" skin after the backlash. No official statement has been made so far. pic.twitter.com/n0SWvjerLHOctober 30, 2025

And that seems to have worked out for the player base, as ShooterIntel on Twitter has reported that Battlefield 6 has quietly removed the Wicked Grin skin from the game. And while the post on Reddit is filled with people applauding the devs, some aren't as happy. One user on Reddit asks, "Why did they removed [sic] crazy frog from the game :((((" while a user on Twitter is seemingly more devastated, saying, "NOOOOOO WINDEX MAN," although I have a suspicion these are tongue-in-cheek comments and neither is actually all that cut up about it.

No official statement has been made from any of the developers, but presumably it's a temporary removal given that some of the other skins (most notably, the "monster energy" skin) that players caused a fuss about have been toned down somewhat since their reveal .

