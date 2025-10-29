Battlefield 6 Season 1 and Battle Royale RedSec rollout leaves fans feeling that EA is turning the FPS into a "soulless" Call of Duty clone: "I feel disgusted and downright sad!"

Battlefield 6 has only been out for just under a month, and there are already changes not sitting right within the community. Season 1 launched on October 28, bringing RedSec and its Battle Royale and Gauntlet modes, as well as some new rewards, with maps and other goodies arriving in the coming weeks – but some players are certain publisher EA and its developer subsidiary DICE are skewing in the wrong direction.

Considering the Season 1 rollout started with Battlefield 6's free-to-play battle royale RedSec, it kicked off with excitement, but there's now a skepticism among some players who feel the shooter just seems like any other live-service game. "As soon as the new patch rolled out and the Battle Pass and store appeared, the game's atmosphere suddenly changed completely," reads an impassioned Reddit post.

"I feel disgusted and downright sad," the post continues. "Does every game really need to have this damn battle pass? Can't we really get large DLCs that will keep us entertained for months? Do we really need small DLCs every month?"

This poster is far from the only one who feels disappointed. The official Battlefield 6 subreddit has an influx of posts from players yearning for an alternative to the typical live-service grind.



"For a brief moment, we had that old-school magic where teamwork mattered more than cosmetics," another Redditor muses. "New season drops, new Battle Pass, and somehow we're back to the same formula: chasing kills, flashy skins, meaningless grind. It's like they took something raw and alive and turned it back into another polished, soulless CoD clone."

There are memes poking at EA's claim Battlefield 6 is a "spiritual successor" to the series' heyday, with users stating that clearly meant 2042 and not before. Some also predicted based on colorful camo skins that Battlefield 6 might ape the silliness of Call of Duty.

Add onto this the Mostly Negative Steam reviews for RedSec, which players are clearly using to air out grievances about RedSec challenges present in the main game, and it's obvious there's a lot of frustration at the minute.



"I do not like being forced to do challenges for the battle royale, when I'm just interested in playing the base game," reads one disgruntled reviewer.

It's such early days with Battlefield 6, it's reasonable to think many of these people could be won over through more refined updates. But for now, it seems like many players are over rollouts with battle passes and seasons.

