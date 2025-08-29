Battlefield 6 devs are polishing up the beta's missing larger maps in Labs alongside the server browser and Hardcore mode ahead of the FPS's eagerly anticipated launch
Although the Battlefield 6 beta is over, the testing isn't. The latest Battlefield Labs update adds new maps and a first look at the server browser. And, if you just can't wait until October 10 for the full game to launch, you'll be happy to know Labs sign-ups have started again.
In a new community update, EA confirms it is adding the server browser to Battlefield Labs to "observe how it works in practice, with initial feedback focusing on accessibility and UI clarity." We've been told it will be available from the Battlefield 6 main menu, so hopefully this testing means it's nice and easy to use. It will also have persistent servers, which is very nice to hear.
As for maps, EA heard all our jokes about how small the ones in the beta were and is now adding Operation Firestorm and Mirak Valley to Labs. The aim here is to test how different weapons work – shotguns will be useful indoors but snipers and assault rifles will be great in the larger environments. Also, vehicles are being tested, from quad bikes to tanks to aircraft.
And for those of you that want more of a challenge, EA will "also be using Battlefield Labs to determine the official setting for Hardcore mode." I already thought the time-to-kill in the Battlefield 6 beta was very, very quick, so it'll be interesting to see what changes are made.
But if you're hoping for any visual changes, I don't think they're on the cards. A Battlefield developer already explained that there's no specific visual filter being applied, each map just has "the actual atmospheric vibe of each particular location."
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
