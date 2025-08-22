EA has had enough of the Battlefield 6 beta memes: welcome to the FPS's largest map in Battlefield Labs, which really is that big

A lot of Battlefield 6 beta players were unhappy with the relatively small maps on offer, but developers promised bigger. Well, bigger is apparently coming to Battlefield Labs. The lucky few playing on the test servers should be able to dive into Mirak Valley and Battlefield 3's Operation Firestorm.

These two additions will be the largest maps in the game when it launches October 10, and if you check our list of all Battlefield 6 maps , you'll see that they both allow for all-out warfare: tanks, helicopters, and jets galore.

BREAKING: The biggest map in #Battlefield6 (Mirak Valley) and the remake of Operation Firestorm from #Battlefield3 will be playable in the upcoming Battlefield Labs testing.Tanks, jets, helicopters, transport vehicles and infantry. pic.twitter.com/yMQruZ4e0oAugust 21, 2025

Operation Firestorm isn't the biggest map from Battlefield 3, but it is iconic. Containing mountain ranges, long sightlines, as well as cramped warehouses, there's something for everyone.

But Mirak Valley is going to be the largest map at launch for Battlefield 6. It looks like a relic from World War 1, with ruined village houses and trenches all over the place. Better make sure you don't accidentally get your tank stuck in one of those.

We knew these maps were going to be in the game at launch, but now we might actually see them in action before October – those Battlefield Labs players just can't stop leaking things.

EA's map choices here could be a direct response to player concerns that the beta didn't have ones that were big enough. The developers say this was intentional, " to make sure we hit the full-octane version of Battlefield on the head ." But they also said big maps were coming, and here they are.

