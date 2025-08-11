Battlefield 6 dev responds to aim assist comparison with Call of Duty, says "you are the skill," and assist doesn't play for you

If you want a stranger in a Discord voice chat to angrily call you a word that hasn't been uttered since the fourth century Perso-Roman wars, allege they're using aim assist to win – though, this ancient piece of trash-talking may not be as effective if you're playing Battlefield 6.

Battlefield global community manager Kevin Johnson recently responded to a Twitter post comparing Call of Duty's aim assist with the assist found in the recently released Battlefield 6, and it looks like the latter uses a more laissez-faire approach.

Self-described Call of Duty tester hecksmith posted a clip of the rotational aim assist in both Battlefield 6 and in Call of Duty, which demonstrates how holding down the left stick of your controller while using aim assist in Call of Duty essentially guarantees you a perfect shot. But Battlefield 6 seems to offer weaker assistance, pushing your aim toward your target but not making it so you're immune to your own mistakes.

Call of Duty update account ModernWarzone reposted the video, saying it "makes it clear that COD's aim assist does most of the work for you if you actually use the left stick properly." Johnson replied to this, saying, "For the most part, this has always been the case with Battlefield and stance towards Aim Assist."

"It is there to assist, and it should guide you during heated moments so that you're able to be in fair standing towards other peripheral users, but not above," Johnson continued. "YOU are the skill." Plan your post-match complaints accordingly.

