Battlefield 6 beta players pray for nerfs as the M87A1 shotgun becomes a sniper rifle, dev says it's already fixed "in a different build"

This being a day that ends with Y, plenty of Battlefield players have argued that a shotgun is too darn good. It would seem they had a point with the shotgun in the Battlefield 6 beta, the M87A1, because the series' global community manager says this particular problem has been resolved in a newer build of the upcoming FPS.

Plenty of people across various sites and forums have made the case to nerf the M87A1, with some pointing out ease-of-access via the Assault class, high rate of fire, or the exceptional range offered by slug rounds. Granted, you can find videos, shorts, and montages crowing about how broken something is at virtually all times, but even our own Joel Franey reckons the M87A1 is peerless in our guide to the best weapons in the Battlefield 6 beta.

FPS YouTuber Westie summed it up as a "broken shotgun" in a tweet, which also singled out the "busted double Stringer/RPG," and this prompted a response from Battlefield community lead Kevin Johnson.

"Those two things will be/have been resolved in a different build," Johnson said in a reply. "Lovely stuff."

At the time of writing, the game servers for the first Battlefield 6 open beta weekend have only recently closed. We'll have to wait until the next round to find out if the "different build" Johnson mentioned includes the updated beta build, or just the launch version of the game.

Separately, developer DICE has confirmed that it's investigating an "unexpectedly fast" time-to-kill in the open beta. That said, seeing as how shotguns are generally one-shot weapons at optimal range, or more accurately, "you get one shot before the opposing assault rifle blows you away" weapons, TTK isn't really the focus with the M87A1. The TTK of a good shotgun is: Yes.

The much-requested Battlefield 6 server browser is on the way, and while it is still "under the Portal umbrella," it'll be accessible directly from the main menu.