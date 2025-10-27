Battlefield 6 battle royale mode Redsec is real, totally free-to-play just like Warzone, and launching October 28: "Eyes up. Plates on"

News
By published

EA hasn't officially said "battle royale" but it matches almost every rumor about the upcoming battle royale mode perfectly

Battlefield 6
(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 6 has started a YouTube countdown for a "REDSEC Official Gameplay Trailer," whose title coincides with a leaked battle royale mode.

We've guessed that Battlefield 6 might get its own battle royale mode since it became available for fans to try out in the Battlefield Labs limited community playtest room. In the time since, Insider Gaming reported battle royale would launch on October 28, 2025, while gaming news Twitter account Modern Warzone reported over the weekend that the mode would be titled Battlefield: RedSec.

A potential Battlefield battle royale mode might follow the Call of Duty: Warzone formula with a free-to-play battle royale shooter based on a main game – presumably, as part of a different launcher.

See more Xbox Series X News
TOPICS
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.