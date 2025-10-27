Battlefield 6 battle royale mode Redsec is real, totally free-to-play just like Warzone, and launching October 28: "Eyes up. Plates on"
EA hasn't officially said "battle royale" but it matches almost every rumor about the upcoming battle royale mode perfectly
Battlefield 6 has started a YouTube countdown for a "REDSEC Official Gameplay Trailer," whose title coincides with a leaked battle royale mode.
We've guessed that Battlefield 6 might get its own battle royale mode since it became available for fans to try out in the Battlefield Labs limited community playtest room. In the time since, Insider Gaming reported battle royale would launch on October 28, 2025, while gaming news Twitter account Modern Warzone reported over the weekend that the mode would be titled Battlefield: RedSec.
Finally, Battlefield devs added a placeholder video onto the Battlefield YouTube channel for a trailer set to premiere at 3pm GMT / 11am ET / 8am PT on, indeed, October 28. The thumbnail, title, and description simply describe the trailer as "Battlefield REDSEC Official Gameplay," which will apparently be "Free to Play. October 28th."
And while there's nothing from EA officially saying, "This is our battle royale mode," that's what most signs point to. The thumbnail for the trailer even features soldiers parachuting onto the battlefield, a staple drop-in feature of battle royale games. On the Battlefield Twitter account, a post featuring the thumbnail art was accompanied with "Eyes up. Plates on," which seems to imply Warzone-style armor plates will be a part of the experience.
A potential Battlefield battle royale mode might follow the Call of Duty: Warzone formula with a free-to-play battle royale shooter based on a main game – presumably, as part of a different launcher.
While the battle royale genre is very crowded right now between Fortnite, Warzone, and EA's own Apex holding top spots, given the massive success and positive player reception to Battlefield 6, I wouldn't be shocked in the slightest if its take on the free-to-play format blows up.
Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024.
