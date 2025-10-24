Battlefield 6 devs are waging war on XP farms because they've "made it harder" to find "experiences Portal was created for," but they know some feel "farming servers are necessary"

The war between Battlefield 6 and XP farming continues, as EA and Battlefield Studios have issued more updates to curb the use of bots in Portal. These come as a number of restrictions were rolled out to mitigate PvE farms through custom servers.

Soon after launch, Battlefield 6 players encountered frustratingly slow progression in the FPS, to the point they started making workarounds. A popular solution has been using Portal servers to create bot-heavy maps where certain settings allowed for participants to sponge up XP without having to crawl along in regular play.

This isn't ideal, and both progression and Portal are getting touched up to make up for it. After putting up guardrails for bot servers, including XP caps, two more changes were made today to continue downplaying PvE versus PvP, though with the acknowledgment many playing consider "farming servers are necessary due to the difficulty of challenges or issues affecting them." The latter is something the devs intend to address, as they're "actively working on updates for challenges and will share details as progress is made in this area."

Meanwhile, verified servers – marked as such in the search – give full XP if they don’t have 'Bot Backfill' on, while rewards from Custom Experiences are still reduced overall. "This keeps creative freedom and allows you to express yourself within Portal while maintaining progression balance," a post from the official Battlefield Comms Twitter account states.

It's stated that the heavy use of bots on Portal is antithetical to the desired purpose of people browsing different spins on what Battlefield 6 can offer. "We believe the best Battlefield moments happen when players connect and compete in shared, player-driven experiences. The kind of experiences that capture the unpredictability, teamwork, and intense moments that define Battlefield," the post reads.

"These servers have made it harder for players to discover the kinds of experiences Portal was created for. We have organized a series of changes to emphasize our commitment to highlighting the player community and making this a space where you can celebrate creativity, find unique experiences, play with friends, and build communities."

The reaction is mixed in responses, as players are still concerned about people who can only check in on a limited schedule. "Give portal servers weapon XP, assignment progress, and zero account XP. This maintains your preference on progression, while allowing a 40 y/o with wife and two kids to unlock class badges and weapon attachments," reads one popular reply.

Finding a balance that suits all parties is a work in progress, as the devs reckon with keeping one of the most popular games of the year stable. We'll keep you informed.

Former Battlefield 6 campaign lead is "disappointed" he and other devs "were not properly credited" in the new FPS after working "tirelessly for 1 to 2.5 years, building the foundation"