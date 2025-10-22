Battlefield 6 has started phasing out XP farms with latest update designed to "support healthier matchmaking" and make Portal "more enjoyable"

The updates phasing out XP farms in Battlefield 6 have begun. A wave of changes are coming to the FPS designed to make sure servers are populated by more people than bots for the foreseeable future.

Players of EA's new blockbuster shooter have been frustrated since launch by stodgy progression. Even those playing daily have struggled to make their way through the ranks, pushing people toward bot servers through Portal where they can farm experience points.

EA and DICE have been working on solutions to the XP problem while seeking to minimize the proliferation of these bot farms. Rollout for the latter has begun in earnest. "We're in the process of deploying several backend updates aimed at improving community experiences and encouraging more player-filled servers," says a post on the official Twitter account.

We’re in the process of deploying several backend updates aimed at improving community experiences and encouraging more player-filled servers. A more detailed update explaining these changes is targeted for tomorrow. As part of this effort, we’re implementing several backend…October 22, 2025

"As part of this effort, we're implementing several backend changes to support healthier matchmaking and more enjoyable experiences in Portal. These updates will address unintended behaviors that allowed for XP farming or unbalanced gameplay."

What these alterations are in full will be revealed in another update coming tomorrow, October 23. But we can imagine they involve re-tuning the settings in Portal to inhibit use of bots, while altering the XP rewards available from custom servers. The suggestion of unbalanced play sounds like there'll be wider ramifications as well, but we'll see more when the patch notes arrive.

Experience points have already been altered to be more rewarding per match. These two sets of changes should give players the kind of boosts they're looking for if they play with any kind of regularity.

Former Battlefield 6 campaign lead is "disappointed" he and other devs "were not properly credited" in the new FPS after working "tirelessly for 1 to 2.5 years, building the foundation."