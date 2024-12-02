Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke teases that Larian has been "buzzing with all the new exciting stuff" while the post-launch teams have been hard at work on the RPG's big updates

Baldur's Gate 3 launched last year to huge critical and commercial success, and while a lot of us are sad there won't be any full-blown DLC, director Swen Vincke says "new exciting stuff" is being worked on.

Vincke has only just gotten around to celebrating Baldur's Gate 3's nomination for Best Community Support at The Game Awards because he was on holiday at the time of its announcement. In his tweet acknowledging the hard work the developers have put into the game, he writes, "It's very hard to keep on delivering on something that's already out there while the entire studio is buzzing with all the new exciting stuff."

Despite the success of Baldur's Gate 3 – it reportedly earned developer Larian Studios $260 million in profit last year – the team isn't working on a sequel or DLC. It feels unfair to say it isn't doing DLC at all, though, as a huge update is coming next year that will add 12 new subclasses , one for each existing class.

I was on a holiday when this was announced but really happy to see the work the post-launch teams have been doing recognized with this nomination. It's very hard to keep on delivering on something that's already out there while the entire studio is buzzing with all the new… https://t.co/YLweCatASTDecember 2, 2024

There will also be "new abilities, animations, VFX, summons and cantrips, and unique voiced dialogue lines for the Oathbreaker Knight with written reactivity for Oathbreakers, along with a touch of homebrewing on certain actions to enhance your role-playing experience."

The "new exciting stuff" Vincke is referring to is likely the "two very ambitious RPGs" Larian has already teased us with. The company has opened up a seventh studio to help build the game – this one's in Warsaw, so maybe they'll get a little inspiration from The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red.

Don't count Baldur's Gate 4 out just yet, though. D&D owner Hasbro has said it's "talking to lots of partners" about making the sequel. It hopes "it's not another 25 years" before we get to play it.

While you wait for Larian's new games, why not check out the best RPGs you can play right now?