Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion actor says Larian made the right call in stepping away from the series, and he's "curious" to see which studio could handle Baldur's Gate 4

Baldur's Gate 3 caused all of us to fall deeply, deeply in love with its cast of fantastic characters. Shadowheart and Astarion are two of the most-beloved, and the vampire's actor, Neil Newbon, says he'd love to reprise the role, although he thinks developer Larian Studios made "absolutely the right call" in stepping away from the series.

"I really hope that I get to reprise Astarion in some form or another again, whether it's [Baldur's Gate 4] or what have you," Newbon says on the Radio Times Arcade Hang podcast . "I'd love to play him live-action, that would be amazing. I don't get a call on any of that stuff, so I don't know if that's going to be possible or not."

There's no movie in the works, but Hasbro, the company that owns the D&D-based game's IP, is "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game and hopes "it's not another 25 years" before it comes out. So, a sequel is hopefully on the horizon. Larian has already said it won't be making it , however.

"I really love the fact that Larian, when they knew their heart wasn't really in doing another game, or even DLC for that matter – it had taken eight years or something like that, they were exhausted, they were tired – I like the fact that they stuck to their convictions," Newbon says. "And they knew, in their heart, that it wouldn't be as good as the endeavor they'd just done, because their hearts weren't fully in it, and they wanted to do other things. I think it was absolutely the right call."

Even though the future of the series is uncertain, Newbon hopes to be a part of it. "Would love to have done more, obviously – who wouldn't," he says. "And I'm really grateful to have been a part of this one in the first place. Grateful to Swen [Vincke, Larian CEO], grateful to all the devs, grateful to the directors and all the other cast."

As for which company would be best to helm Baldur's Gate 4, he has no idea. "Who knows, man," he asks. "I don't know who could do it, I'm very curious as to who could do a fourth one. I'd be very interested, if that does ever happen, who the company that they give the franchise to [is]. I'd be very curious to see what they do with it, because obviously you don't want a cardboard cutout of 3, you want something that gives it your own voice, your own style. I hope they get the writers back, that would be a good move."

After the success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, I'd love to see Sandfall Interactive have a go. Maybe one day.

