"After all the chatter" about Baldur's Gate and Dragon Age, Baldur's Gate 3 director hints he's "very curious" to play The Veilguard - and he wasted no time on the download

All those Dragon Age and Baldur's Gate 3 comparisons got Swen Vincke "curious" enough to check out BioWare's new RPG for himself.

In a tweet yesterday, Vincke, founder of Larian Studios and director of Baldur's Gate 3 , offered a cryptic little message to fans. Hinting that he was most of the way through a hefty 82GB download, Vincke said he was "very curious after all the chatter."

57.9/82.65GB - I'm very curious after all the chatterOctober 31, 2024

Admittedly, Vincke doesn't clarify exactly what that download is, but I don't think he's a massive Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered fan or is downloading several different copies of the Monster Hunter Wilds beta over and over. In fact, I think there's only one major release this week that he's likely to be referring to, and given that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is also closest to that download size he's pointing to, I imagine that's what he's "curious" about.

I'm not the only one to think that, as senior BioWare developer Mike Gamble, who's currently leading development (and teasing details about) Mass Effect 5, showed up in the replies to say he hopes Vincke enjoys whatever it is he's downloading.

Assuming it definitely is Dragon Age that Vincke's talking about, "all the chatter" is likely to refer to the similarities between the two games. Baldur's Gate 3 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard are two new entries in long-running, companion-driven fantasy RPG series that had lain dormant for a long time. Given that Veilguard developer BioWare also developed the original two Baldur's Gate games, that link is stronger than it might have otherwise been. That proximity drew focus from several OG Baldur's Gate devs, including Dragon Age creator David Gaider, who was surprised to find the character he created reappear in Baldur's Gate 3 .

Vincke's not the only Larian dev to be checking out Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as the studio's publishing director says it's totally "compatible with my experience during BG3".