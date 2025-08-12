After 2,000 hours of Baldur's Gate 3, I might finally be ready for something other than Larian's D&D gem – and this isometric RPG sale on Steam is the perfect place to look

After more than two years and 2,000 hours of Baldur's Gate 3, I'm ready for a new RPG with similar Dungeons & Dragons-esque vibes – and this Steam sale has arrived just in time.

The isometric RPG sale is currently live on Steam through August 18, providing players with countless genre gems and potential games like Baldur's Gate 3 – many of which similarly offer hundreds (or for sickos like myself, perhaps even thousands) of hours of fun. The best part is, of course, that they're all discounted, with some seeing their prices slashed by upward of 50, 60, 80, and even 90% off. There are plenty of indie titles to peruse, too.

Highlights include The Thaumaturge, a story-rich single-player RPG that released last year, boasting "Very Positive" reviews. For 50% off during the isometric RPG sale, you can snag The Thaumaturge for just $17.49. If you're a big fan of the early 20th century, terrifying folklore-inspired monsters, magical mystic abilities, and turn-based combat, this one might just be the best place to start – it's certainly going in my cart, anyway.

For something that carries on those Baldur's Gate or D&D vibes, Pathfinder: Kingmaker also happens to be on sale right now – and for a whopping 85% off, it's sort of a steal. Reviews show various players with hundreds of hours in-game (always a great sign with titles like this, if you ask me), and the description sells Pathfinder: Kingmaker as "a classic RPG experience inspired by games like Baldur's Gate, Fallout 1 and 2, and Arcanum."

Other sale highlights include indie banger Solasta: Crown of the Magister, a multiplayer game that relies on the D&D ruleset, and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, another RPG with reviewers who have 1,000 hours+ clocked in-game. There's a plethora of other titles to explore, too, from Warhammer 40,000 to classics like Planescape: Torment. Just make sure you bag what you want before the discounts end next Monday.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a massive Steam sale to browse and about 10 games I know I already want to buy – please post thoughts and prayers for my wallet.



Excited to try more? Check out some of the biggest and best new games coming this year and beyond to keep marked on your calendar.