A new Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 stress test update is here, targeting "several crashes and gameplay fixes" while it "brings us closer to release" of the RPG's big update

By published

Patch 8, when?

Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 pale vampire elf Astarion, a man with curly white hair and red eyes
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

As Larian Studios prepares to release its long-awaited Patch 8 to the public, select lucky fans are enjoying the massive Baldur's Gate 3 update early via its stress test – and it might not be too long now until the rest of us also get to.

The stress test has just received its third big update, as Larian reveals in a new post, and it "targets several crashes and gameplay fixes." The first patch saw various bugs resolved, including one that rendered Gale constantly hungry for more magical items, while the second one namely nerfed an OP subclass cantrip – whether for better or worse.

This most recent update might not seem as game-changing as the last two, but its implications certainly are.

As Larian writes alongside the update's patch notes, the update doesn't just squash annoying bugs – it also potentially marks the nearing public arrival of Patch 8, as it "brings us closer to release." The subtle balancing adjustments to upcoming subclasses coupled with the fixes to all-new features, like the long-awaited Photo Mode, make it feel like Patch 8 is finally within reach, although developers have yet to announce an actual release date or launch window.

It's not the first time the community has been waiting a while for a monumental patch, though – Patch 7 immediately springs to mind, with over a month of stress testing prior to its public release.

So far, nearly two months have passed since the Patch 8 stress test began rolling out in late January, so there might not be all that long left now before everyone gets to dive into the update – and I get to try out the Circle of Stars subclass myself.

Baldur's Gate 3 and Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke declares that single-player games are, in fact, not "dead" at all – "they just have to be good"

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

