Assassin's Creed Shadows was supposed to get a major quality-of-life update in the "beginning of September," but Ubisoft has been silent for weeks, so fans decided it's coming out today

Ubisoft said in its July summer roadmap update trailer that there would be a "quality-of-life improvement update" in the "beginning of September." July. Beginning of September. Today is September 9. So, where's the update?

Minutes away, only a few grains of sand, according to fans who've decided to take matters into their own hands. Ubisoft hasn't publicly announced an exact release date for its early September update – which will add a "fast forward" feature to Shadows ahead of its meatier Claws of Awaji DLC on September 16. Assassin's Creed players are guessing based on the fact that, last week, PlayStation news account PlayStationSize noticed there was an "Assassin's Creed Shadows Update 01.010.036 Added to Database."

So, yesterday, when people started asking each other on Reddit if there was "Any update" on the update, which – Ubisoft said in July – would add the ability to fast forward the time of day and unfog the world map, others replied with the assurance of a ghost whisperer, "the 9th."

"That gives them a week to identify issues with it and run a hotfix or two prior to the DLC release," reasoned one Assassin's Creed player in a thread discussing the useful update.

But then, "Welp it's 9:07am CST on September 9th," documents a fan on a different thread, "and still no update.."

"Was sitting here refreshing the page only to see no new update lol," says another fan.

"I'm also refreshing the page when I can," someone else comments. "At this point, I am slightly annoyed, but I will be fine afterward. It isn't like I need the update. But they did say the beginning of September before the DLC drop. So... after today, could it technically still be considered the beginning of September?"

Technically, yes.

