The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla

The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score has arrived ahead of the game's release later this week.

Despite enough delays to trigger a shareholder protest and almost a year of the devs having to defend their decision to include the real-life samurai Yasuke as a playable character, Assassin's Creed Shadows looks to have turned out to be really good.

In our GamesRadar+ Assassin's Creed Shadows review, Andrew Brown gave the game four stars, calling it "Ubisoft's best RPG to date." He says "Assassin's Creed Shadows wants to do it all. It wants to be the shinobi fantasy as much as the samurai fantasy. The cherry blossoms and the snow. There's an examination of Ubisoft's formula here, a lunge toward the texture that's reshaped RPGs in recent years, but the studio's moreish open world formula is still there. Not every idea comes together neatly, and two phenomenal protagonists feel wasted on a lackluster story, but this is a titan in the same leagues as series staples Assassin's Creed 2 and Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag"

Assassin's Creed Shadows' MetaCritic score is currently sitting at the 83 mark on PS5, 84 on Xbox, and 77 on PC. Of course, this is still early hours and this score could change as more reviews are released, but it's off to a good start. Opencritic – which does not separate by platform – on the other hand, currently has the game at 78.

If these review scores have reignited some hype for the game, you'll be glad to know the Assassin's Creed Shadows release time is fast-approaching. You'll be able to play it as early as March 19, 2025 depending on your region and platform, but the majority of you will need to wait until it properly launches on March 20, 2025.

It's a big day for RPGs, as Nintendo's Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition also had reviews drop today, and it's tied with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 as the third-highest rated game of the year.