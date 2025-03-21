Assassin's Creed Shadows lets you add dozens of cute animals to your hideout, and all you have to do is pet them

Everyone stop what you're doing. Assassin's Creed Shadows not only lets you pet all the cute cats and dogs; it lets you collect them and take them back to your hideout.

The most beloved Twitter account of all, Can You Pet the Dog, shares a video where the hideout in Shadows becomes absolutely filled to the brim with adorable Shiba Inu. The clip starts off by showing Naoe petting one of the cute critters, and then in the hideout's build menu, you can place as many Shiba Inu as you have space for.

Can You Pet the Dog writes, "Petting animals in Assassin's Creed Shadows unlocks them for your hideout, where you can place dozens of new friends." So, if you spot a furry friend out in the world, make sure you go and give them some pets so you can see them again in your hideout. You can also fill it with adorable monkeys , not just cats and dogs, so let your imagination run wild.

Petting animals in Assassin's Creed Shadows unlocks them for your hideout, where you can place dozens of new friends. pic.twitter.com/sbpkWIepkbMarch 20, 2025

Over on Reddit, people have mixed feelings about a quest that comes as a preorder bonus, Thrown to the Dogs. "I didn't preorder for the quest, but I expected a half-decent side quest. Literally a fetch quest as a preorder bonus bruh," writes one player. Another is happy, though, replying , "you get a dog outta it. I love it. Such a good boy."

The hideout is one of the most intriguing features of Shadows to me. It's not the first time the series has had some sort of base, but the Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews make it sound like the best one yet.

Clearly, something is going right, because Shadows has topped Steam charts and hit over one million players within 24 hours of launch.

If you want to catch up on the series before getting stuck into Shadows, check out our ranking of the best Assassin's Creed games to see what you should play first.