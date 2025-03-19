Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews are in but the only thing I care about is all the adorable monkeys you can buy and have live in your hideout
Who cares about fighting the Templars when you can chill with your monkey buddies?
Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews are in but the only aspect of the game I actually care about is your ability to collect many, many monkeys. You read that right. Assassin's Creed Shadows has a base-building aspect to it and it lets you populate said base with macaques, adorable little monkeys.
Making a home isn't inherently new to the series. Assassin's Creed 2 lets you rebuild Monteriggioni and in Black Flag you have both your ship and pirate cove to spruce up, but Shadows has my favorite feature of all so far: the ability to collect animal buddies to wander your homestead.
The base-building aspect of Shadows was announced a while ago, and I immediately knew it was something I'd be keen to check out. I love making a nice home for my game characters – it's why I spend so much time hunting to upgrade the camp in Red Dead Redemption 2.
- Assassin's Creed Shadows is the first game in the series with "a fully customizable sandbox" as your base, which is where Yasuke and Naoe hang out and pet baby animals
- Assassin's Creed Shadows channels The Sims with its customizable base: "It's good to have a home and a place where you feel at ease"
Chris Person, co-founder of Aftermath, shares some pictures on Twitter about how they're "Macaque-maxing." They write, "I'm trying not to oversell Assassin’s Creed Shadows but I went to a vendor and they had a Macaque that you can just buy and have hang out in your house and I’ve never purchased something faster."
I have discovered that Assassin’s Creed Shadows allows you to place as many Macaques in your home as you have room for. https://t.co/QmJAx8i4eo pic.twitter.com/SEh69yEAsoMarch 19, 2025
I count at least 14 macaques in one picture alone, and Person writes, "I have discovered that Assassin’s Creed Shadows allows you to place as many Macaques in your home as you have room for." So, what are you waiting for? As soon as you get the game, get macaque-maxing.
When my girlfriend and I visited her friends in Vietnam, we went to a Buddhist temple that had a bunch of small monkeys scurrying about the grounds, but she wouldn't let me pet them even though they looked very cute, so this is the closest I can get to having my own horde of monkey minions. Check out our Shadows hideout guide so you can see what the best rooms are to build early on.
While you wait for Shadows to come out tomorrow, check out some of the best action games you can play in the meantime.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
On a scale of Bloodborne dodge to Sekiro parry, Soulslike RPG The First Berserker: Khazan seems dead in the middle: "Players can choose the defensive approach that best suits their skill level and playstyle"
Dragon Age The Veilguard's playtesters were initially confused about almost every aspect of the game's combat: "It's OK, sometimes we have to let it go"