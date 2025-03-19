Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews are in but the only thing I care about is all the adorable monkeys you can buy and have live in your hideout

News
By published

Who cares about fighting the Templars when you can chill with your monkey buddies?

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews are in but the only aspect of the game I actually care about is your ability to collect many, many monkeys. You read that right. Assassin's Creed Shadows has a base-building aspect to it and it lets you populate said base with macaques, adorable little monkeys.

Making a home isn't inherently new to the series. Assassin's Creed 2 lets you rebuild Monteriggioni and in Black Flag you have both your ship and pirate cove to spruce up, but Shadows has my favorite feature of all so far: the ability to collect animal buddies to wander your homestead.

The base-building aspect of Shadows was announced a while ago, and I immediately knew it was something I'd be keen to check out. I love making a nice home for my game characters – it's why I spend so much time hunting to upgrade the camp in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Chris Person, co-founder of Aftermath, shares some pictures on Twitter about how they're "Macaque-maxing." They write, "I'm trying not to oversell Assassin’s Creed Shadows but I went to a vendor and they had a Macaque that you can just buy and have hang out in your house and I’ve never purchased something faster."

I count at least 14 macaques in one picture alone, and Person writes, "I have discovered that Assassin’s Creed Shadows allows you to place as many Macaques in your home as you have room for." So, what are you waiting for? As soon as you get the game, get macaque-maxing.

When my girlfriend and I visited her friends in Vietnam, we went to a Buddhist temple that had a bunch of small monkeys scurrying about the grounds, but she wouldn't let me pet them even though they looked very cute, so this is the closest I can get to having my own horde of monkey minions. Check out our Shadows hideout guide so you can see what the best rooms are to build early on.

While you wait for Shadows to come out tomorrow, check out some of the best action games you can play in the meantime.

See more Xbox Series X News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows is the first game in the series with "a fully customizable sandbox" as your base, which is where Yasuke and Naoe hang out and pet baby animals
The hideout in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, using the tile editor to customize the base
Assassin's Creed Shadows channels The Sims with its customizable base: "It's good to have a home and a place where you feel at ease"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot of Yasuke and Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows promises to evolve our bases with an RPG twist – and as a longtime fan, it's everything I've been waiting for
Naoe peeks at a guard from behind cover in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
After 6 hours with Assassin's Creed Shadows, here's the 10 details I love the most so far
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey screenshot
After replaying the best Assassin's Creed RPG, I hope Shadows uses the series' strengths to separate itself from Ghost of Tsushima
Yasuke is clad in samurai armor and on horseback beside Oda Nobunaga, as they invade Iga province in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Yasuke not being an assassin in Assassin's Creed Shadows is nothing new, it's just the first time Ubisoft isn't in denial
Latest in Action RPGs
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews are in but the only thing I care about is all the adorable monkeys you can buy and have live in your hideout
A screenshot of the upcoming Xbox series X game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
On a scale of Bloodborne dodge to Sekiro parry, Soulslike RPG The First Berserker: Khazan seems dead in the middle: "Players can choose the defensive approach that best suits their skill level and playstyle"
Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot showing Solas, a pale bald Elven mage, wielding lightning-like powers while grimacing
Dragon Age The Veilguard's playtesters were initially confused about almost every aspect of the game's combat: "It's OK, sometimes we have to let it go"
Dark Souls: Remastered
Dark Souls Remastered seamless co-op is officially coming from the creator behind the same Elden Ring mod, and it's set to include everything from PvP to scaling
First Berserker: Khazan screenshot showing two characters engaged in battle
Compare it to FromSoftware all you want, but the devs on this extremely promising hardcore action RPG say they're making "more than just a Soulslike"
Khazan holding a red glowing sword during the upcoming PS5 game, The First Berserker: Khazan.
"Games are meant to be engaging, not exhausting": Lead dev on promising Soulslike RPG pushes balanced difficulty because "if stress keeps piling up without relief, players will eventually want to quit"
Latest in News
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe and Yasuke outside Hideout
Assassin's Creed Shadows reviews are in but the only thing I care about is all the adorable monkeys you can buy and have live in your hideout
inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side
If you can't get enough of killing Sims in The Sims 4, iNZOI offers "16 different types of deaths" to inflict upon your poor unsuspecting Zois
Pokemon GO
Despite new ownership's iffy history, Pokemon GO lead claims intrusive ads and playtime restrictions won't plague the game: "Not now, not ever"
Silent Hill 2 Remake
Silent Hill 2 Remake devs spent many hours "watching, reading, discussing" fan theories about the iconic Labyrinth level and wanted to "incorporate as many" of them as possible
Phoenix #12
Jean Grey's "miraculous return" will solve an X-Men mystery that's been lingering for over 30 years
A screenshot of protagonist Lucia from GTA 6
GTA 6 is "definitely gonna be a big economic boost for the games industry" that'll help "bring a lot more people back into the ecosystem," PlayStation indie boss reckons
More about action rpg
A screenshot of the upcoming Xbox series X game, The First Berserker: Khazan.

On a scale of Bloodborne dodge to Sekiro parry, Soulslike RPG The First Berserker: Khazan seems dead in the middle: "Players can choose the defensive approach that best suits their skill level and playstyle"
Dragon Age: The Veilguard screenshot showing Solas, a pale bald Elven mage, wielding lightning-like powers while grimacing

Dragon Age The Veilguard's playtesters were initially confused about almost every aspect of the game's combat: "It's OK, sometimes we have to let it go"
inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side

If you can't get enough of killing Sims in The Sims 4, iNZOI offers "16 different types of deaths" to inflict upon your poor unsuspecting Zois
See more latest
Most Popular
inZOI Character Studio trailer screenshot showing a young woman with ginger-y hair and a light baseball cap smiling to the side
If you can't get enough of killing Sims in The Sims 4, iNZOI offers "16 different types of deaths" to inflict upon your poor unsuspecting Zois
Pokemon GO
Despite new ownership's iffy history, Pokemon GO lead claims intrusive ads and playtime restrictions won't plague the game: "Not now, not ever"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 finally revealed the Marvel show's most mysterious character so far
Games like The Witcher 3: A cut scene during Act 2 of Baldur&#039;s Gate 3.
Baldur's Gate 3's corporate overlord says news on the future of the RPG series is coming "in pretty short order"
Silent Hill 2 Remake
Silent Hill 2 Remake devs spent many hours "watching, reading, discussing" fan theories about the iconic Labyrinth level and wanted to "incorporate as many" of them as possible
Phoenix #12
Jean Grey's "miraculous return" will solve an X-Men mystery that's been lingering for over 30 years
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows release time – the countdown to Ubisoft's Japan-inspired RPG is on
A screenshot of protagonist Lucia from GTA 6
GTA 6 is "definitely gonna be a big economic boost for the games industry" that'll help "bring a lot more people back into the ecosystem," PlayStation indie boss reckons
Clair Obscure Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 builds on a "heritage of JRPGs" like Final Fantasy 7, 8, 9, and 10, but it's also "inspired by Sekiro" and taking pieces from deckbuilders
Silent Hill 2 Remake
Silent Hill 2 remake dev says Bloober played up the original's iconic toilet scene to punish its protagonist for being a bad husband: "The theme here is disgust"