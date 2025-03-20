Assassin's Creed Shadows' day-one patch removes blood and makes shrines indestructible following backlash
You can no longer destroy objects in shrines and unarmed NPCs won't show any blood if you attack them
Assassin's Creed Shadows has a day-one patch that reduces the amount of bloodshed and destruction you can do in the game's shrines.
As reported by Automaton and confirmed by our own Features Editor Andrew Brown, the patch makes tables and shelves within the game's shrines indestructible. This is likely to quell the backlash that came after an Assassin's Creed Shadows preview showed that you could choose to do this in the game. It's surprising to me that people are taking issue with this in a series where you beat the Pope to a bloody pulp in the Vatican and assassinate a man in a church confessional booth.
The patch also reduces the amount of blood that's shown in shrines and removes any depictions of blood when you attack an unarmed NPC. This patch is live in the UK and is not limited to just Japan.
- Assassin's Creed Shadows draws attention of Japan's Prime Minister, who says "defacing a shrine is out of the question" in real life, but politicians acknowledge "freedom of expression must be respected" in the game
- Assassin's Creed Shadows censored to comply with Japanese ratings, almost 1 year after an EA exec complained Stellar Blade got away with what the Dead Space remake didn't
Assassin's Creed Shadows was discussed by Japan's Prime Minister earlier due to the ways you can interact with the in-game shrines. A politician notes that "freedom of expression must be respected," and the Prime Minister says, "defacing a shrine [in real life] is out of the question."
Ubisoft has previously stated that the game is not intended to be 100% accurate and is instead a work of fiction "inspired by real historical events and figures." It also apologized for using a flag made by a historical re-enactment group that it didn't obtain permission from.
If you want to know what other titles are coming out, have a look at our list of all the new games of 2025.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
- Andrew BrownFeatures Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
All Tennoji temple lost pages in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Not even 1 day after release, Assassin's Creed Shadows' player count on Steam already has Valhalla beat – and now it's coming for Odyssey and Origins