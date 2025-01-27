Assassin's Creed Shadows censored to comply with Japanese ratings, almost 1 year after an EA exec complained Stellar Blade got away with what the Dead Space remake didn't

Ubisoft is making changes to Assassin's Creed Shadows in Japan to comply with the local video game rating system.

At the time of writing, the stealth 'em up is rated CERO Z, which means you have to be over the age of 18 to play it. However, there remains work to do.

In a post on Twitter (thanks, Automaton), Ubisoft says it's been forced to tone down the gore as depictions of severed heads and limbs have proved an issue. As such, while you'll have the choice of toggling dismemberment on and off internationally, the choice will be removed in Japan. Depictions of cut body surfaces are also going to be altered.

Automaton also notes that Ubisoft mentions modifications to voiced lines when compared to its overseas counterparts, though the developer doesn't get into specifics, which has apparently left some fans somewhat confused.

It's not the first time Japan's video game rating system has made headlines. Just last year, Stellar Blade's "uncensored" Japan release sparked some annoyance from an EA executive as Dead Space was refused a CERO rating unless it altered its gore.

It's not the first time Ubisoft has faced altering Assassin's Creed Shadows, either. The developer apologized last year for using an unauthorized flag design in Assassin's Creed Shadows concept art and has made several statements over ensuring the game remains as faithful as possible.

Regardless, we don't have too long to wait and see how Assassin's Creed Shadows fares. While the history-soaked RPG has been delayed a few times, we look set to finally get it on March 20.

Assassin's Creed Shadows devs want you to know that Yasuke isn't an assassin, and that means he's not getting any of those classic assassin abilities.