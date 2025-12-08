Assassin's Creed Shadows' Attack on Titan crossover is downright "whacky," says stun-locked Origins actor: "I thought the FF and Origins mashup was borderline mad"

The Assassin's Creed Shadows and Attack on Titan crossover event is underway at the moment, and amid the players who're a bit unsure of it is a former star of the franchise. Abubakar Salim, the voice of Bayek of Siza in Assassin's Creed Origins, checked out the add-on, and needless to say, he's scratching his head.

Sharing his reaction on Twitter, Salim didn't mince words. "Man. Wtf is up with the Attack on Titan Assassin's Creed?" he posted. "I thought the [Final Fantasy] and Origins mashup was borderline mad but this is WHACKY."

You may have forgotten since it's been eight years (sorry), but Assassin's Creed Origins and Final Fantasy 15 did indeed cross paths. In FF15, this manifested as a travelling exhibit of the Assassin's Creed franchise, whereas in Origins, a special mission led to equipment themed after Square Enix's tentpole JRPG property.

Completing said quest would even get you an in-game Chocobo - those things truly do get everywhere. Even though he voiced Bayek, it sounds like Salim was entertained, if a bit befuddled.

The Attack on Titan event is taking a different tack. The DLC is a mission, set in an ice cave, where you're hunted by one of the gigantic creatures, and, well, that's mostly it. Yes, you get to use Omni-Directional Mobility Gear, but the overall usage is lower than you might be hoping for, and there’s no big climactic fight with the Titan who's chasing you.

Still, it's proven worthwhile for turning heads, even from people with ties to the franchise. After Chocobos and the Attack on Titan mobility equipment, the next crossover has a high bar for transportation, at least.

