No Man's Sky goes Helldivers 2 with new "combat-focused Expedition" featuring a flamethrower mech and hordes of bugs

No Man's Sky's new Expedition in its Worlds update is entirely focused on combat, and developer Hello Games says it's made "something very Starship Troopers."

If your mind also immediately went to smash-hit shooter Helldivers 2, you're far from alone. No Man's Sky has a new update, out today, dubbed 'Worlds,' and as the title suggests, it entirely overhauls in-game worlds with brand new terrain, lush oceans with waves, and all-new wildlife and creatures.

Debuting alongside Worlds is a new Expedition, entirely focused on combat, and it's here that the obvious Helldivers 2 comparisons have to be made. The new Expedition features hordes of hostile bug-like creatures across various planets, and it also comes with a towering mech armed with a flamethrower on one arm.

Maybe your No Man's Sky pilots are about to enlist in the struggle to protect Super Earth and preserve democracy. What's more, progress against the waves of bugs is entirely community-driven, which also admittedly brings to mind Helldivers 2's grand Major Orders in exterminating bugs and liberating planets.

The reveal trailer also shows off a player on foot against the bugs, and while some of the critters are little'uns, others tower above the player and spew an acid-like substance at them. There's also some sort of laser rifle on display against the new critters, which looks like a grand old time.

Well, this isn't the Light No Fire announcement that many Hello Games fans were expecting, but it's undoubtedly a treat nonetheless.

Helldivers 2 players completed their latest Major Order so quickly that many didn't even get to participate: "WHAT DO YOU MEAN IT'S ALREADY OVER?"