"Probably the best cat killing unicorn game" was called too gruesome by some in Japan, so devs are turning gore into "purple toy juice" and donating real blood to charity

"Turns out Gori is too Gory," the creators of a new indie game admit in a sad, sad statement.

Outside of Japan, the upcoming action-adventure indie game Gori: Cuddly Carnage will have so much blood your "PC or Console will be leaking the red stuff the moment you plug in," according to the developers at Angry Demon Studio. In Japan, however, the game has been censored to instead have "purple toy juice" splatter across the screen when you slay evil unicorns aboard your trusty sentient hovercraft as a murderous cat.

In a remarkable statement, Angry Demon Studio assures the new blood substitute in the censored version is "totally not blood re-colored" and promise to donate their real-life human blood to the NHS "due to the amount of blood saved."

Gori: Cuddly Carnage is the next game from Angry Demon, a small Sweden-based indie studio of just three developers whose two previous projects, the 2017 indie horror Unforgiving: A Northern Hymn and 2019's Absulov: End of Gods were both well-received. Gori: Cuddly Carnage seems to be a pretty big departure from those games, but the studio's horror roots shine through with promises of gratuitous gore coming mostly from mutated pet toy unicorns hell-bent on world domination at the hands of a hoverboard-riding cat toy.

Look, I realize there's a lot happening in this story at a very fast clip, but just peruse the game's Steam page and you'll see that I've actually done quite a fair bit of condensing down. But basically, this game's Whole Thing is being being bloody as all hell, but according to the developers, there were some folks in Japan who felt the carnage went a little too far, presumably after playing an early build at one of the preview events held this year.

To appeal to those players, Angry Demon is reluctantly and cheekily toning down the gore by simply turning it purple. "We had to remove some dead humans too," the statement adds. "If there is demand, we'll put this as an option into all regions and formats. Although... why you'd not want to see the blood spill out of evil unicorns is something we'll never understand."

Frankly, I'm not sure I've ever witnessed so much sass in a game studio's concession update to fans, but I do have to applaud the people at Angry Demon for setting the right tone by committing to a charitable cause. Red or purple blood, Gori: Cuddly Carnage launches on August 29, with a demo releasing the same month.

