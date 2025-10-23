While weapons will be your main form of attack, knowing how to do the Izuna Drop and Guillotine Throw in Ninja Gaiden 4 will let you get up close and personal to unleash your inner WWE star on a demon or two. These two legendary grapples aren't critical to your success in Ninja Gaiden 4, but they are essential to you looking mad cool while being successful, which any Master Ninja knows is half the battle. So, we'll teach you how to unlock the Izuna Drop and Guillotine Throw in Ninja Gaiden 4 and how to use them below.

If you want to give your combat skills a boost then here's how to parry in Ninja Gaiden 4, and for a better understanding of the game we breakdown how long to beat Ninja Gaiden 4 and the Ninja Gaiden 4 difficulty settings.

How to perform the Izuna Drop and Guillotine Throw in Ninja Gaiden 4

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios | Team Ninja | Platinum Games)

First thing's first – you don't come equipped with these two moves, so you'll need to buy them from your mentor Tyran. He can be found in stages by looking out for a raven with a red eye, often situated next to a DarkNest Terminal. Interacting with these ravens will cause Tyran to appear out of the blue and offer to teach you techniques for some NinjaCoin, let you practice said techniques, or just have a chat.

Ninja Gaiden 4 Izuna Drop

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios | Team Ninja | Platinum Games)

The Izuna Drop is available right away, and can be purchased from Tryan for 600 NinjaCoin. It is one of the cheapest skills in the game, because presumably the developers know what you're here for.

The Izuna Drop works with all of the Ninja Gaiden 4 weapons, but each has different inputs. These combos have to be performed in the air, so you'll want to launch your enemy into the air first with your weapon's launcher combo (which we'll add below in brackets) – here's how to do it:

Takeminakata PS5: (Square, Triangle) Square, Square, Square, Triangle Xbox: (X, Y) X, X, X, Y

Yatousen PS5: (Square, Square, Triangle) Square, Square, Triangle Xbox: (X, X, Y) X, X, Y

Magatsuhi PS5: (Square, Square, Square, Triangle) Square, Square, Square, Triangle Xbox: (X, X, X, Y) X, X, X, Y

Kage-Hiruko PS5: (Square, Triangle) Square, Square, Triangle Xbox: (X, Y) X, X, Y

Dark Dragon Blade / Dragon Sword (Ryu) PS5: (Square, Triangle) Square, Square, Square, Triangle Xbox: (X, Y) X, X, X, Y



Aside from being one of the coolest moves in gaming history, this attack will kill most weak enemies instantly. It also creates a shockwave upon landing, giving you a bit of breathing room during swarms.

Ninja Gaiden 4 Guillotine Throw

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios | Team Ninja | Platinum Games)

The Guillotine Throw is available starting from Chapter 3: Phantom Pleasure Quarter and can be purchased from Tyran for 7,000 NinjaCoin. Also available in this chapter is Wind Run, which costs 700 NinjaCoin, and I'd highly recommend picking this up too as it makes performing the Guillotine Throw so much easier.



To perform this move you need to press jump and attack (Square and Cross for PS5, A and X for Xbox) at the same time while near a standing enemy while you're in mid-air. However, if you do a Wind Run, which uses the same input, you can launch yourself towards an enemy at the perfect height to hit the same input and do it again. This can be used with any weapon and either character.



This move is great for getting yourself out of a crowd by doing some demon bowling, and you can also throw enemies into walls to stun them for some good damage. But best of all, you can simply yeet an enemy off the side of the stage into the abyss below.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you haven't picked up Ninja Gaiden 4 yet, then check out our Ninja Gaiden 4 review and find out why it's one of the highest-rated entries in the series.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.