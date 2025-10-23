Before there was Dark Souls, Ninja Gaiden was the cornerstone of difficulty in action games, and 20 years on since the reboot and the series hasn't lost its edge. The Ninja Gaiden 4 difficulty level is still hard like its predecessors, but Platinum Games and Team Ninja have given players tools to make that a bit less ridiculous, while including the borderline masochistic difficulty of the harder modes. We'll break down each one of the Ninja Gaiden 4 difficulties below and recommend where you should start.

Which Ninja Gaiden 4 difficulty should I pick? I'd recommend starting with Normal difficulty in Ninja Gaiden 4. Even a series veteran like myself found it pretty tough at times, but never so much that I felt powerless. Plus, the lower difficulties let you switch settings during the game, so if you're finding Ninja Gaiden 4 too tough, bump it down to Hero, and if you're breezing through then you can always put it up to Hard.

Ninja Gaiden 4 Hero difficulty

"For those who wish to feel the power of a legendary ninja hero. Recommended for new players looking for a fun experience."



Hero is the easiest difficulty in Ninja Gaiden 4. At this difficulty enemies will have worse defense, deal less damage, and be less agressive. Exclusive to this mode are a selection of modifiers that will automatically perform some actions for you like blocking, dodging, obliteration techniques, and healing. These modifiers can be turned on and off at your own will, allowing you to balance the difficulty that little bit extra.

Ninja Gaiden 4 Normal diffculty

"For those who dare to walk the true path of the ninja. Recommended for players who enjoy a challenge."



Normal is – who would've guessed – the normal difficulty in the game. Given this is Ninja Gaiden, Normal will still give you a challenge with aggressive enemies who deal solid damage with their attacks, but not so insurmountable that you feel powerless against them. However, in my experience I found Normal to be a touch easier than some of the other games in the series' default difficulty options, so if you're a seasoned player perhaps you may want to bump it up a notch.

Ninja Gaiden 4 Hard difficulty

For those who desire to hone themselves through intense adversity. Recommended for experienced players seeking a difficult challenge."



Hard is the highest available difficulty you have when starting the game. As the name suggests this is a hard run through the game, with enemies that have better offensive and defensive capabilities. This is a good option for players who are extremely familiar with the series, perhaps one who has marathoned all of the prior entries before this one.

Ninja Gaiden 4 Master Ninja difficulty

"For those who have ascended to unparalleled heights. Recommended for players hungering for a brutal challenge and the pinnacle of ninja action."



Master Ninja is so tough that you can't even play it until you've already beaten the game. This is a frankly ridiculous mode that requires you to possess the skills of a Master Ninja to survive. Enemies ramp up their offensive and defensive capabilities even higher, and even the lamest of beings can take you out in just a few hits.



Not that there are many lame enemies in Master Ninja, as tougher enemies usually reserved for later in the game also appear far earlier in this mode. Not only that but you are not allowed to switch difficulty settings during a Master Ninja run, and for that added bit of insult, Tyran's helpful free items that he gives you if you die too many times in one fight are gone completely. Unless you're really locked in, this won't be a fun ride.

