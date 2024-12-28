Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was successful enough that Disney reportedly "picked up the phone and wants more"

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been (ahem) a pretty great play, but it's also been a seemingly great success as rights holder Disney reportedly wants more Indy games in the future.

That comes courtesy of Windows Central journalist and leaker Jez Corden who said he's "heard that Disney picked up the phone and wants more Indiana Jones" in an episode of the Xbox Two podcast - weeks after Machine Games and Bethesda launched their own first-person take on the iconic tomb raider's adventures.

Just earlier this month, Lucasfilm Games vice president and general manager Douglas Reilly spoke about the possibility of more whip-cracking adaptations, too. While nothing's officially in development, Reilly said the teams are "always looking for great stories... And the good news is, there's a lot of space in between the films where we could tell more and more Indiana Jones stories that I think would be super interesting."

We don't have any official numbers for how well Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is doing now, but Circana's Mat Piscatella revealed that it was the second best-selling game in its first full release week in North America, trailing only Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, despite being available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Our Indiana Jones review, among others, was glowing with praise. And even after vowing that no one else could play the character, Harrison Ford even gave props to the game itself and Troy Baker's "great" performance.

With critical acclaim, solid commercial success, Harrison Ford's blessing, and seemingly Disney's confidence behind them, the team at Machine Games could probably expand on its new unique brand of Nazi-bashing, puzzle-solving exploits well into the future. Although, I hope the studio also gets the chance to conclude their other anti-Nazi saga in Wolfenstein 3.

