Indiana Jones and the Great Circle might not be the end as Lucasfilm agrees "there's a lot of space in between the films"

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is out and better than anyone hoped it could ever be, but Lucasfilm Games already reckons more Indy games could be "super interesting" to see.

Bethesda and Machine Games' first crack at an Indy story went over smoother than expected - even our Indiana Jones and the Great Circle review had glowing praise for the game and Harrison Ford himself publicly called out the "great" work that went into it - so, good news: there might be more whip-cracking misadventures ahead.

Lucasfilm Games vice president and general manager Douglas Reilly told Variety that, at the moment, the teams are "focused on getting this one to the public... and making this as successful as we can," while developer Machine Games works on the upcoming DLC The Order of the Giants.

But the company is still thinking about what's next. "I think we're always looking for great stories," Reilly said. "And the good news is, there's a lot of space in between the films where we could tell more and more Indiana Jones stories that I think would be super interesting." The Great Circle itself was set in between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, so there might be other gaps to fill out here, too.

And any future Indy games would more than likely be able to fit within the confines of the films. When asked if The Great Circle was 'canon' to the series, Reilly said that "we work closely with the studio and franchise management, so yes, it is meant to be an authentic Indiana Jones experience, in that sense."

Finished beating up Nazis? See our best games of 2024 list for more recommendations.