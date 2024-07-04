Shadow of the Erdtree fans feel vindicated after Elden Ring patch reveals a Spirit Summon was actually healing bosses: "Tiche really was healing the f***ing enemy!"

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree players weren't seeing things after all, as new patch notes have revealed one of the RPG's strongest Spirit Summons was quietly healing bosses.

Black Knife Tiche is one of the more popular Spirit Summons in the whole of Elden Ring, nearly going toe-to-toe with the legendary Mimic Tear in terms of power and popularity. She's quick, can actually dodge attacks from stronger foes, and can crucially cast an incantation on bosses that greatly reduces their maximum HP.

Unfortunately, the latest Elden Ring patch reveals that Black Knife Tiche has been accidentally healing bosses. Bandai Namco's website, where the patch notes can be found, reveal that enemies were actually healing when Black Knife Tiche's incantation to reduce their maximum HP had worn off. Thanks, Tiche, that's literally the one thing we didn't want.

"I thought I was going insane using Tiche on some bosses. Blink, and they randomly had more health," one Reddit comment reads in reaction to the patch. "I'm not crazy, Tiche really was healing the fucking enemy!" reads another Reddit comment. To be fair to these unamused people, I'd also be pretty seething if I found out by Spirit Summon had been actively working against me all along.

At the end of the day though, the fix is nothing but welcome news, as is the fact that Elden Ring patch 1.12.3 stopped the Golden Hippopotamus from charging you as soon as you entered its arena. This, and a similar tweak to the boar-mounted Commander Gaius, should make handling those two bosses a lot less frustrating for those fighting them over and over again.

There's a strange sound haunting Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree players, and nobody's figured it out yet.