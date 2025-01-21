Phantom Blade Zero is a "kung fu punk" action RPG that wants to follow in the footsteps of Black Myth Wukong: "there's a lot of pressure on us, but I think in a good way"

While the release date for Phantom Blade Zero may feel like a world away, with developer S-GAME expecting it to release sometime in fall 2026, this action game already lives up to the stylish and exhilarating trailer shown at Summer Game Fest 2024. Phantom Blade Zero aims to set itself apart from the commercially successful yet controversial Black Myth: Wukong through its own original setting and fast-paced action, while also attempting to create its very own genre – kung fu punk.

Phantom Blade Zero is composed of several different archetypes, drawing inspirations from some of the most notable series within the games industry. CEO of S-Game and game director of Phantom Blade Zero, Soulframe Liang, listed Resident Evil, Ninja Gaiden, and Dark Souls as a loose frame of reference for what the team pulled from. Ninja Gaiden fed into Phantom Blade Zero's fast, frenetic, and almost rhythmic combat, Dark Souls for the layered level design of various stages that will appear in the game, and Resident Evil for tone. "We're attempting to create something new through assembling these archetypes to create something new, fresh, and never seen before," says Soulframe. "But concerning style, that's kung fu punk."

Fast as lightning

(Image credit: S-Game)

Phantom Blade Zero Developer: S-Game

Publisher: S-Game

Platform(s): PS5, PC

Release date: TBC Fall 2026

Kung fu Punk, as described by Soulframe, is a mixture of traditional Chinese kung fu, steampunk, and cyberpunk. It's his hope that this will be able to create a unique identity for Phantom Blade Zero. "We have multiple sources of inspiration, including Chinese culture, that span across the entertainment industry. Kung fu punk is something that's obviously a mixture of Chinese culture and something more universal and globally understood."

It's no surprise that S-Game, while in town to support Black Myth: Wukong developer Game Science, wants to differentiate itself from its obvious competition. While Phantom Blade Zero has received public demos at events like Tokyo Game Show 2024, for example, it isn't readily available to your average consumer. And on the surface, it might just read as another high fidelity action game. But it's so much more than that.

During a hands-on preview I dove headfirst into the "Hard" mode for Phantom Blade Zero, feeling my way around a small encampment of enemies and eventually getting my bearings to fell the boss – a man with a crude-looking cudgel – in one go. Then I was moved to a new arena where I tackled yet another massive man, this time wielding a curved blade as I parried and dodged in a delicate dance of keeping my stamina up while whittling his down. Phantom Blade Zero certainly does take inspiration from the Dark Souls series, even in terms of some character designs, which comes as no surprise as one of their key artists worked on Demon's Souls and Dark Souls. Yet despite this I was most reminded of Sekiro in terms of just how balanced and precise you would have to be, especially on "Extreme" mode, which I nearly cleared.

Making roads

(Image credit: S-Game)

Kung fu punk is something that's obviously a mixture of Chinese culture and something more universal.

While Phantom Blade Zero certainly has quite a lot of promise, S-Game is certainly feeling the pressure. Thanks to the success of Black Myth: Wukong, Soulframe says there has been a shift in the Chinese game industry. "This year has been seen as a milestone, because so many people are waiting to see if they should be changing their focus from mobile games to console games." He described the current mobile market as a "red sea," with Black Myth: Wukong more or less a contributing factor for S-Game to pursue its first console game.

Unbeknownst to me, Phantom Blade Zero is part of an already established IP that has spanned nearly fifteen years. Soulframe recalls developing the first entry in the series during his time in school. "It seemed like a dream [...] We've received a similar amount of anticipation [as Black Myth Wukong] and there's a lot of pressure on us, but I think in a good way."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Soulframe went on to elaborate that Phantom Blade Zero is also more than just about the success of the studio. Following Black Myth Wukong means that S-Game has something to prove – and not just to itself, but to the games industry at large. "It's about the Chinese games industry. We don't want to let people down."

However, he has hope as the world seems to have an interest in what's currently going on in the Chinese market. Phantom Blade Zero is certainly starting from zero when it comes to brand recognition outside of China, but he thinks the new perspective provided by Chinese game studios, and the culture they're representing is a boon. He feels like there aren't any obstacles in that regard, and with the interest shown at various trade shows, the team is in high spirits – even if the pressure is on.

For more, check out the 50 most anticipated video games of 2025 we're hyped to play this year