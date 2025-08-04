If you've had enough Diablo 4, new historical action RPG Titan Quest 2 came out 3 days ago, and it's become an instant hit on Steam 19 years after the first game

Step aside, Diablo 4 – there's a new hit action RPG in town. Titan Quest 2 is here in early access – over 19 years since Titan Quest's initial release – and it's quickly jumped to the top of Steam's best-selling games chart.

As highlighted on Reddit , Titan Quest 2, described as "an action RPG inspired by Greek mythology," launched into early access at the end of last week, and it's currently the second-highest game on Steam's "global top sellers" list , below Battlefield 6 . That's looking solely at games that people have had to spend their money on, mind you – so we're not counting free-to-play games, nor are we including the Steam Deck in the ranking, which is notably not a game. But Titan Quest 2 is still in fourth place even if you include free-to-play titles, which really goes to show how popular it is right now.

As you'd expect looking at its place on the charts, the action RPG has also had a healthy start when it comes to concurrent player numbers – it hit a peak of 27,099 yesterday according to SteamDB , which is nothing to be sniffed at. What's more, that number's also supported by a whole bunch of glowing reviews. At the time of writing, 83% of Titan Quest 2's 4,973 user reviews are positive, making for a "Very Positive" overall rating.

Developer Grimlore Games has been open about the fact that this is very much a non-final version of the action RPG, however. "The current state demonstrates the core gameplay experience with content of about 15 hours," it says on the game's store page , noting that "all elements might lack additional polish and quality of life features, so despite shaping future content and features with your feedback, we also want to do additional development iteration on the content that is there. Multiplayer is currently in an early preview state which is functional but lacks features as well."

Major updates are currently planned to roll out "roughly every three months," with early access itself set to last "as long as needed," but right now, "we are thinking about one year." Grimlore Games thought early access was necessary, noting: "Over the years, we updated Titan Quest 1 with a lot of polish and quality of life features. With Titan Quest 2, we want to not 'only' reach that same level, but also exceed it. We are convinced that this is IMPOSSIBLE without involving the community."

Needless to say, it's had a good start. Here's hoping Titan Quest 2 is able to maintain that momentum in the months to come until it eventually launches in full.

