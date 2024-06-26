Good news, Tarnished: Your Scadutree Fragments carry over in the Elden Ring DLC, so you won't start back at square one as New Game Plus gets harder

Elden Ring players are reporting that accumulated Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes stick around if you take on New Game Plus.

If you didn't already know, FromSoftware's SoulsBorne games typically let you keep all your acquired gear and levels when you start a 'new game plus' run. So, for Elden Ring, you'd keep all your levels, statistics, and gear when starting a new journey in the Roundtable Hold, which is great for keeping pace with enemies that get increasingly difficult each successive playthrough.

Players have been wondering if this also applies to Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. The Reddit post below, for example, wonders whether Scadutree Fragments, which can be found in the DLC and used to buff your character's health and attack power, also carry over when you start a new journey or whether you're back to square one and have to find them all over again.

According to the comments on the post and the new Reddit post below, Scadutree Fragments carry over for successive Elden Ring playthroughs. Not only that, but your acquired Revered Spirit Ashes also stick with your Tarnished, so not only are you sticking with your boosted attack and health in Shadow of the Erdtree, but your Spirit Ash Summons will stay similarly buffed.

This is brilliant, because it means Elden Ring players won't be deterred from attempting successive Shadow of the Erdtree playthroughs when they're carrying progress over for a new game. It would've admittedly been pretty harsh if FromSoftware made your start over the DLC's leveling system while its enemies increased in health and attack points.

Compounding this is the fact that FromSoftware just tweaked Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes earlier today. The first few levels acquired through the new items now offer more statistical bonuses for your Tarnished and summons, so you're effectively more powerful, sooner.

Make sure you read our guide on where to find Scadutree Fragments in Shadow of the Erdtree to buff your Tarnished.