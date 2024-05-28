Genshin Impact studio's new roguelike RPG joins Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail in setting early July release date to avoid Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse is set to release its next RPG in just over one month.

The studio reveals in a press release that Zenless Zone Zero releases on July 4 on PlayStation, PC, and mobile. Better yet, we're getting cross-progression and cross-play from the word go, so you can play with friends or take your progress on the go if your iOS or Android device is up to the task.

The release date puts me in mild peril as Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail expansion launches just two days before, though the early July launch does ensure HoYoverse's new launch gets the heck out of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree's way, which is likely wise.

HoYoverse also reveals that Zenless Zone Zero has racked up 35 global pre-registrations, which is five million short of the ultimate 40 million goal. It's decent when you consider that the studio's flagship title, Genshin Impact, got 10 million pre-registrations at launch. Mind you, it's also worth noting that Genshin hype has likely contributed massively here.

As for what this one's about, the urban fantasy-themed action RPG takes us to a post-apocalyptic world where supernatural disasters called 'Hollows' have left modern society looking worse for wear. Despite the odds, the city New Eridu has risen to take up the mantle of the last remnant of contemporary civilization. Your role in this is of a 'Proxy' who guides others through those Hollows. Who knows, as you face enemies and complete commissions, you may unravel what's really going on.

You're still getting the sort of action RPG gameplay you'll recognize from other HoYoverse games, though what's unique here are the roguelike elements folded in. Entering each dungeon – a Hollow – comes with a board showing various routes to your goal. Those routes take you across tiles that will either fling you into a skirmish, offer loot, or form part of a puzzle you must solve to continue.

We didn't love our time with Zenless Zone Zero back in December, but here's hoping the full release changes our mind. If we can get away from Elden Ring or Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail expansion, that is.

