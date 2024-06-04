Genshin Impact challenger Wuthering Waves showers fans with more compensation as it apologizes again for the action RPG's "deficiencies and issues"

Wuthering Waves , the new action RPG from Kuro Games, hasn't had the best start since its release last month. Despite accumulating the excitement of 30 million people who all pre-registered for the game , at launch, some players experienced lag, crashes and even device overheating , which obviously didn't make for a great first impression.

Kuro Games was quick to apologize about this, offering compensation in the form of Lustrous Tides – currency that can be used to roll for new characters or weapons. At the same time, players had also discovered that it was possible to change the date on their devices in order to access unreleased content , which was wild. Now, though, Kuro Games has apologized yet again for "the deficiencies and issues present in Wuthering Waves," promising that "we are working to improve it for those who love the game."

In a post on the Wuthering Waves website, the studio has outlined a number of planned upcoming changes, as well as alterations that have already been made. For a start, Kuro Games acknowledges that leveling up Echoes is too grindy, and from version 1.1, the yield of Echoes and their development materials will be increased, while Shell Credit costs will be reduced. Speaking of which, the studio has apologized for a recent issue where the Echo recycling system didn't give players the right amount of Shell Credits. Although compensation was already offered previously, the studio is now saying sorry for its "improper way of handling this situation," since it didn't announce the issue as it happened.

"Following an internal discussion, we have decided to compensate all players with the Shell Credit based on the maximum amount of Shell Credit that had been unexpectedly yielded through this bug to address the negative impact caused," Kuro Games writes. "We will round up to the nearest whole number and provide extra compensation to all players: Shell Credit ×1,000,000."

On top of that, players will also be given yet more compensation currency – 20 Crystal Solvents, which can be used to top up your stamina, as well as five Forging Tides to apologize for a mistranslation in the description of the Verdant Summit weapon.

Otherwise, the post has outlined the details of a new limited-time event, Wuthering Exploration, as well as plans to "advance the release of subsequent content in version 1.0" starting on June 6. This includes a Companion Story and Convene event for Yinlin and a limited-time challenge event.

It's been confirmed that version 1.0 will last until June 28 at 5:59am (UTC+8), at which time server downtime will be scheduled. A further 10 Radiant Tides will be distributed to make up for any inconvenience caused by adjusting the version timing. There are also plans to improve the "game feel design for characters and monsters," audio bugs, auto-aiming problems, remaining performance issues, and more.

"Since Wuthering Wave's official global launch, we have been disheartened by our inability to provide a high-quality gaming experience to all Rovers," Kuro Games writes, wrapping up the post. "We understand that continuously releasing better versions and content is our goal and mission, and we will always strive to uphold them.

"Finally, we sincerely thank all Rovers for your continuous attention and unwavering support for Wuthering Waves."