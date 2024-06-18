Elden Ring player commits to ill-advised playthrough where they drink after every death, reaches the final boss over 50 swigs deep, then gives up to preserve their own health

The wait for Elden Ring 's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has been trying for us all, but one particular Tarnished warrior has seriously been going through it in the run-up to the expansion's launch with a challenge that I could never recommend that you try at home – an Elden Ring drinking game.

The challenge in question was taken on by Twitch streamer and content creator YourBudTevin, who decided to add a new level of difficulty to the Lands Between by taking a drink after every death, as well as after using any summons, and any time that Runes were lost. I cannot emphasize enough how much you shouldn't do this given how difficult Elden Ring already is, and of course, it can only get harder the more intoxicated you become.

That might be the reason why YourBudTevin struggled so much with the fight against Radagon – the first foe in Elden Ring's brutal two-stage final boss, who the streamer first encounters after over 50 drinks. However, he proves to be quite a tough opponent. In a clip shared on Twitter, after 70 deaths from throughout the run, the streamer meets yet another unfortunate demise at the hands of Marika's sweetheart. Something about this death clearly stung a bit more than the others because YourBudTevin broke out into what can only be described as some sort of bird impression before getting, uh, intimate with a green screen and then calmly sitting back down to drink. It'd clearly been a long stream.

I turned Elden Ring into a drinking game where every single time I died, I would take a drink.After 70 deaths, and on the LAST BOSS. This happened.💀 pic.twitter.com/Jkonzs5uAOJune 18, 2024

Sadly, even after persisting a while longer, YourBudTevin wasn't able to emerge victorious on this particular stream, capping off the experience after 80 sips. Considering the growing, self-imposed nerf though, it's very understandable.

There's only a few more days to go now until Shadow of the Erdtree is here – Friday, June 21 is the day we've all been waiting for. Hopefully it'll be able to live up to the hype – we'll just have to make sure to watch out for the new bird enemies , because if they act anything like the Warhawks from the base game, they could be very annoying.

