Elden Ring patch 1.12 lets you summon Torrent during the RPG's final boss fight after 2 long years, and fans are losing it: "It's peak already!"

Elden Ring just got a new patch, and FromSoftware has quietly used it to change how the final boss fight plays out by letting the player summon their Spectral Steed.

Up until now, Tarnished have always had to fight the towering Elden Beast on nothing but their own two feet. Today’s patch, heralding the arrival of the Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, changes all that by letting Torrent be summoned in by the player during the boss fight against the climactic Elden Beast.

It’s a weirdly huge change for FromSoftware to just sneak in under the radar, and I can’t help but wonder why the developer felt compelled to alter the Elden Beast fight like this. It’s going to entirely change how a lot of players approach the huge boss showdown, by zooming around the massive boss arena on Torrent and firing off spells against the Elden Beast from range, if they want.

We weren’t even given any warning that this change was coming in the new Elden Ring patch. Last week, FromSoftware announced that the new patch would be launching today, adding several features to the RPG, like five new hairstyles for your Tarnished and the ability for activated Summoning Pools to carry over on successive adventures into The Lands Between.

Players are already really glad to see the feature on Twitter. “Peak! It’s peak already!” writes one Twitter user, while another adds “HOLY DUNG EPIC W.” I’d list out countless other examples of players praising FromSoftware for the feature, but you get the full picture from those two comments alone.

