Elden Ring patch 1.12 lets you summon Torrent during the RPG's final boss fight after 2 long years, and fans are losing it: "It's peak already!"
Torrent can now join in the fun
Elden Ring just got a new patch, and FromSoftware has quietly used it to change how the final boss fight plays out by letting the player summon their Spectral Steed.
Up until now, Tarnished have always had to fight the towering Elden Beast on nothing but their own two feet. Today’s patch, heralding the arrival of the Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, changes all that by letting Torrent be summoned in by the player during the boss fight against the climactic Elden Beast.
It’s a weirdly huge change for FromSoftware to just sneak in under the radar, and I can’t help but wonder why the developer felt compelled to alter the Elden Beast fight like this. It’s going to entirely change how a lot of players approach the huge boss showdown, by zooming around the massive boss arena on Torrent and firing off spells against the Elden Beast from range, if they want.
We weren’t even given any warning that this change was coming in the new Elden Ring patch. Last week, FromSoftware announced that the new patch would be launching today, adding several features to the RPG, like five new hairstyles for your Tarnished and the ability for activated Summoning Pools to carry over on successive adventures into The Lands Between.
Players are already really glad to see the feature on Twitter. “Peak! It’s peak already!” writes one Twitter user, while another adds “HOLY DUNG EPIC W.” I’d list out countless other examples of players praising FromSoftware for the feature, but you get the full picture from those two comments alone.
Read up on how to start the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring to hit the ground running when the expansion drops tomorrow.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.
Hidetaka Miyazaki likes to watch videos of fans trying to make sense of Elden Ring lore: "Of course, I can't watch all of them, but I do like to watch them"
Still not fought Mohg and Radahn? Don't worry, Elden Ring speedrunners are proving you can be ready for Shadow of the Erdtree in under 28 minutes, even on a fresh save file