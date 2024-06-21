Elden Ring DLC launch live coverage - all the Shadow of the Erdtree news as it happens

Now that the Elden Ring DLC release time has come and gone, the two-year wait for new content is finally over as Shadow of the Erdtree is out in the wilds.

And it's a good thing, too. The open-world RPG's community has found heaps of weird and wonderful ways to complete the game in the most brutal ways possible over the last two years. As you can imagine, you can only go so long before running out of ideas.

As it would appear, the wait has been worth it. Our Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree review lands on a perfect score, teasing that the DLC could easily be a new game.

You can check out our guide to starting the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring if you're not yet prepared, but otherwise, the other thing you'll likely want to do is check out the patch notes. Getting to take Torrent into the battle with the Elden Beasts is long due, though it's worth noting that a few of our favorite cheesy builds have been busted.

If you've done all that, though, make sure you check in with us as we cover all the news, reactions, and more. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is likely to pose many challenges, though it shouldn't be anything a good community-discovered cheese build can't topple.