Elden Ring DLC launch live coverage - all the Shadow of the Erdtree news as it happens
The two-year wait for more Elden Ring goodness is over
Now that the Elden Ring DLC release time has come and gone, the two-year wait for new content is finally over as Shadow of the Erdtree is out in the wilds.
And it's a good thing, too. The open-world RPG's community has found heaps of weird and wonderful ways to complete the game in the most brutal ways possible over the last two years. As you can imagine, you can only go so long before running out of ideas.
As it would appear, the wait has been worth it. Our Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree review lands on a perfect score, teasing that the DLC could easily be a new game.
You can check out our guide to starting the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring if you're not yet prepared, but otherwise, the other thing you'll likely want to do is check out the patch notes. Getting to take Torrent into the battle with the Elden Beasts is long due, though it's worth noting that a few of our favorite cheesy builds have been busted.
If you've done all that, though, make sure you check in with us as we cover all the news, reactions, and more. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is likely to pose many challenges, though it shouldn't be anything a good community-discovered cheese build can't topple.
As those who have stumbled upon the Blackgoal Knight can attest, it looks like Shadow of the Erdtree dials up the difficulty and then some. This always looked like the plan, though. Speaking to CNET, director Hidetaka Miyazaki says the DLC team "pushed the envelope in terms of what we think can be withstood by the player."
You could say Elden Ring is more forgiving than other FromSoftware games due to its open-world nature - stuck? Simply go do something else. Lordy, does it look like we've been made to pay for that? I can't wait to play more.
If you're curious about Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's length and size, then publisher Bandai Namco has said what FromSoftware probably should have: Shadow of the Erdtree "rivals the scope of a standalone game."
At a price of 40 bucks, I ain't complaining. I imagine beating the main Shadow of the Erdtree bosses takes up a lot of time, though reviews and early impressions imply you could easily spend just as many hours exploring.
While DLC day is exciting for all, you might want to be careful if you're a fan of playing games horizontally. FromSoftware warns the latest Elden Ring patch might stunlock your Steam Deck. Going "inactive for more than 5 minutes may stop the game from accepting inputs."
Don't let that happen to you during a boss fight - I beg.
Here's one thing you'll want to do early in Elden Ring's DLC, if you can manage it. Plenty of hardened veterans are already being humbled by this one early Shadow of the Erdtree boss. They're optional, yes, but the prize is worth the struggle - some of the best armor in the game for those heavier builds.
If you need a hand, our Shadow of the Erdtree Blackgaol Knight guide has a few do's and don'ts to bringing the big ol' brute low.
If you've already gone to the Land of Shadow yourself, you'll want to keep these 5 Shadow of the Erdtree tips in mind. Our guides team has braved those brutal lands and has come away (mostly) unscarred.
If you're struggling with Elden Ring's Mohg boss fight, now is a good time to request community aid. Plenty gathered around the boss's grounds as it's the entrance to the DLC. While plenty took a second to help out others before going in, others have hung around to help players get those boss clears so they, too, can join the fun.
Happy Shadow of the Erdtree day to all who celebrate! From those of you who are just getting stuck in to those who have already played well into the night to make some progress.
As you may recall, Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco announced earlier this month that many had yet to beat the two bosses necessary to play the DLC. Now, talking to GamesIndustry.biz, chief marketing and sales officer Anthony Macare admits the dire statistics - looking at the 77% of Xbox players who hadn't beat Mohg at some point - "does present a unique challenge."
The outlook isn't too grim, thankfully, as Bandai Namco also looks at it as a way of rallying the community - and what better way to market a DLC than that?