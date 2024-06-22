After George R.R. Martin's influence on Elden Ring, will FromSoftware work with another big writer? Hidetaka Miyazaki says "We would definitely be open to exploring that"

One of the many things that makes Elden Ring stand out among FromSoftware's other works is Game of Thrones scribe George R.R. Martin contributing to the lore and mythology. As it happens, it's gone so well that director Hidetaka Miyazaki "would definitely be open" to other collaborations on future FromSoftware games.

Speaking to GameSpot, Miyazaki reminisces about working with Martin before concluding that another collaboration is something he "would definitely be open to." Not just because it adds a lot to the game, but because it offers a valuable learning experience for developers, too.

"One of the huge value-adds of Elden Ring is, of course, George R. R. Martin's contribution in terms of the lore and the mythology, and it is one of the very unique points that other FromSoftware games don't have," he says. "When the team was able to start unpacking his lore and his mythology, it turned into a huge stimulation for us, and it was something that on the development side, we don't get to experience that often."

As such, Miyazaki says that if FromSoftware had the chance to work with another major creator, he would "definitely be open to exploring that." Working with Marin was a "unique" experience for both the developers working on Elden Ring and the players who got to experience the final product.

"And with regards to George R. R. Martin himself as a person, aside from the stimulation the team received from all of his amazing mythology and lore, George had a very good understanding of game design and video games in general," Miyazaki says. "I think he has a certain respect for it as well, so that made the collaboration and the entire process very, very seamless and easy for us."

Good vibes all around. There's more to come, too, as Elden Ring's one-and-likely-done DLC is here. You can check out our Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree review to see whether it holds up – spoiler, it does.

