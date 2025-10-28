26 years later, stunning PS1 cult classic gets an official English launch with help from a legendary fan translator, making it a lot cheaper than tracking down the original

More than quarter-century after its original Japanese launch, a cult classic PS1 game is finally getting an official English translation under the title Milano's Odd Job Collection. The release, aided by the increasingly legendary fan translation group Hilltop, was announced at the Wholesome Direct earlier this year, and now publisher XSEED Games has revealed details on pricing, release date, and a few additional platforms.

Milano's Odd Job Collection launches on December 9, 2025 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Windows Store. Switch buyers will get a free upgrade to the Switch 2 version, which is set to launch at a later, unspecified date.

It'll be $15, which will make this release a whole lot cheaper than tracking down a copy of the original. This game is obscure enough to make it difficult to track down reliable sales data on the second hand market. There are a handful of copies listed on eBay right now for several hundreds of dollars apiece, and while you might be able to find or negotiate a better deal, that is the price you're currently looking at if you want instant satisfaction for your obscure PS1 gaming itches.

Our very first official PS1 English translation is coming soon! Milano's Odd Job Collection releases on December 9th! — @hilltopworks.bsky.social (@hilltopworks.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-10-28T20:27:29.112Z

Milano's Odd Job Collection puts you in the role of an 11-year-old girl out to spend her summer engaging in the holy sacrament of capitalism, taking on an array of part-time jobs over the course of a 40-day vacation. It's essentially a cozy minigame collection powered by some of the most adorable pixel art the PS1 era has to offer.

The game's localization has been led by Hilltop, a group that's made a name for itself over the past few years by translating a pile of other 'if you know you know' Japanese curiosities, most notably Boku no Natsuyasumi 2. Those have all been fan translations, but Milano's Odd Job Collection will mark the group's first official project. I'm still absolutely delighted to see folks who've done so much unsung work making these sorts of games available to more people get to ply their trade officially.

