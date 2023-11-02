After 21 years, Japan's most beloved cozy game is finally playable in English

The beloved PS2 classic, Boku no Natsuyasumi 2, has just been translated into English for the first time thanks to fans.

Boku no Natsuyasumi, which translates to something along the lines of 'My Summer Vacation,' is a series of what might best be described as cozy games from an era before that was even considered a genre. You play as a young boy enjoying a summer vacation in rural Japan as you explore the countryside, get to know the locals, and take part in activities like bug battles. The game takes place over the course of a single month, so you have to choose how to prioritize your activities in each of those 31 days.

Fan translation efforts for various entries in the series have been ongoing for years, but the first of those to actually reach the finish line is the English patch for the 2002 PS2 sequel, Boku no Natsuyasumi 2. Led by a translator who simply goes by Hilltop, the patch was in development for 11 months, and is available now on Hilltop's Patreon page - no purchase or donation required.

The original game, developed by a studio called Millennium Kitchen and published directly by Sony, hit PS1 back in 2000, and pretty quickly became a cult hit. These days, a game about just hanging out during a summer vacation could easily slot into a Wholesome Direct showcase, but at the time of Boku no Natsuyasumi's release there were few options for low-stakes gaming outside of, say, Harvest Moon or various dating sims.

Despite Boku no Natsuyasumi's success in Japan, no mainline entry in the series was ever released in English. A few other titles from Millennium Kitchen and director Kaz Ayabe with similar themes - Attack of the Friday Monsters and Shin-chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation - did get official translations, but the most attention the main series ever got from English-speaking gamers came courtesy of an extensive video essay published last year which, for my money, might just be the best thing on YouTube.

I'm thrilled that Boku no Natsuyasumi finally has a chance to reach players who've never had a chance to dig into it - like me - and I remain forever in awe of the fan translators putting in the work to bring old classics to new audiences.

