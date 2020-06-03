Future Games Show has been postponed to June 13

The Future Games Show will now take place at the later date of Saturday, June 13 in support of the protests demanding justice and change over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police.

While we regret to announce that we'll be moving the date, it's right that other voices are heard at this time. Our sister site PC Gamer has also announced that the PC Gaming Show will also be postponed until Saturday, June 13.

Both shows were originally due to take place on Saturday, June 6. We remain excited to share the exclusive reveals, deep-dives on the future of gaming, developer interviews, and roundtables with many of gaming's biggest and brightest talents.

Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Games and Film at GamesRadar+, says: "While we're all excited to bring you our first Future Games Show, we feel it's important to leave space for more important conversations right now. This is a time for our industry to stand together with the Black Lives Matter movement, and we're proud to do so."

For more information on how you can help the Black Lives Matter movement, check out our post from Elle Osili-Wood on how to donate, learn, support, protest, and seek advice.

We thank you for your understanding and look forward to bringing you the Future Games Show on Saturday, June 13.