Futurama revival season gets a wacky first trailer

The first trailer for Futurama season 11 is here – and the gang is back.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see Fry and co. encounter a COVID-19-like illness (complete with giant Q-tips), a giant sandworm, and see the return of evil Robot Santa.

Per Hulu, new viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries "including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

The revival features returning voice actors Billy West as Fry and Zoidberg, Katey Sagal as Leela, Tress MacNeille as Mom, Maurice LaMarche as Kif Kroker, Lauren Tom as Amy Wong, Phil LaMarr as Hermes Conrad, and David Herman as Scruffy, Mr. Frond, and a plethora of others. With John DiMaggio reprising his role as Bender, the entire original voice cast is back. Plus we get 20 new episodes, which is a hefty series order.

The show, created by Matt Groening, was canceled after a four-year run on Fox, spanning 1999-2003. It was then revived by Comedy Central from 2008-2013, and subsequently canceled again. Hulu announced it would revive the series in February of last year.

Futurama season 11 premieres July 24, with one episode airing each week.