FrightFest 2018 lineup announced: check out dozens of horror films at this year's festival

Halloween may not be for a few more months, but that doesn't mean you can't start getting into the spooky spirit. FrightFest, the annual UK festival dedicated to horror cinema, is back for 2018, and has recently announced the full lineup of movies that attendees will be able to gorge themselves on.
The list is quite extensive, featuring dozens of films including 20 world, 17 European, and 22 UK premieres. You'll find the full schedule below, including where and when the films will be playing, so you can plan out your terror-binge with precision. For more details and ticket information, check out the FrightFest 2018 website.
Thursday, August 23
Cineworld Leicester Square: Arrow Video Screen
6:00pm - The Ranger
8:45pm - Summer of 84
11:00pm - Mega Time Squad
Cineworld Leicester Square: Horror Channel Screen
6:30pm - The Ranger
9:15pm - Summer of 84
11:30pm - Mega Time Squad
Cineworld Leicester Square: Cineworld Discovery Screen
8:50pm - Bad Samaritan
11:15pm - Blood Fest
Friday, August 24
Cineworld Leicester Square: Arrow Video Screen
11:30am - The Cleaning Lady
1:45pm - Braid
4:00pm - Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich
6:30pm - The Most Assassinated Woman In The World
9:00pm - Incident In A Ghost Land
11:15pm - Boar
Cineworld Leicester Square: Horror Channel Screen
12:00pm - The Cleaning Lady
2:15pm - Braid
4:30pm - Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich
7:00pm - The Most Assassinated Woman In The World
9:30pm - Incident In A Ghost Land
11:45pm - Boar
Cineworld Leicester Square: Cineworld Discovery Screen
11:45am - Our House
2:00pm - A Bluebird In My Heart
4:00pm - Short Film Showcase 1
6:45pm - Pimped
9:15pm - Dead Night
11:30pm - Crystal Eyes
Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery One
11:10am - FrightFest: Beneath The Dark Heart Of Cinema
1:15pm - A Young Man With High Potential
3:30pm - St Agatha
6:30pm - The Great Rock'N'Roll Swindle
9:00pm - Blue Sunshine
Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery Two
11:20am - Seeds
1:45pm - Final Stop
4:00pm - Piercing
6:45pm - Rock Steady Row
9:00pm - Life Changer
Saturday, August 25
Cineworld Leicester Square: Arrow Video Screen
11:00am - Ravers
1:20pm - Heretiks
3:45pm - Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires
6:20pm - What Keeps You Alive
8:45pm - Upgrade
11:00pm - Fright Fest
Cineworld Leicester Square: Horror Channel Screen
11:30am - Ravers
1:50pm - Heretiks
4:15pm - Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires
6:50pm - What Keeps You Alive
9:15pm - Upgrade
11:30pm - Fright Fest
Cineworld Leicester Square: Cineworld Discovery Screen
11:15am - Killing God
1:30pm - The Arrow Video Podcast
4:00pm - The Laplace's Demon
7:00pm - Dementia Part 2
9:15pm - TBC
11:30pm - TBC
Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery One
11:00am - Book Of Monsters
2:15pm - CTRL
4:20pm - The Devil's Doorway
6:30pm - F.U.B.A.R.
8:45pm - Perfect Skin
11:10pm - The Duke Mitchell Film Club!
Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery Two
11:15am - The Tokoloshe
1:45pm - One Cut of the Dead
4:15pm - Blood Fest
6:45pm - Seeds
9:00pm - Life After Flash
11:00pm - Lasso
Sunday, August 26
Cineworld Leicester Square: Arrow Video Screen
10:45am - Hell Is Where The Home Is
1:00pm - The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot
3:30pm - He's Out There
6:15pm - Terrified
8:30pm - Anna and the Apocalypse
Cineworld Leicester Square: Horror Channel Screen
11:15am - Hell Is Where The Home Is
1:30pm - The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot
4:00pm - He's Out There
6:45pm - Terrified
9:00pm - Anna and the Apocalypse
Cineworld Leicester Square: Cineworld Discovery Screen
11:00am - The Night Eats The World
1:15pm - Luciferina
3:45pm - Hammer Horror: The Warner Bros: Years
6:30pm - Videoman
8:45pm - The Night Sitter
Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery One
11:00am - Short Film Showcase 2
1:20pm - White Chamber
3:45pm - Bodied
6:30pm - Await Further Instructions
9:00pm - Tigers Are Not Afraid
Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery Two
11:15am - Life Changer
1:30pm - Ghost Stories
4:00pm - Ghost Mask Scar
6:30pm - Piercing
8:30pm - Cult Of Terror
Monday, August 27
Cineworld Leicester Square: Arrow Video Screen
10:45am - Open 24 Hours
1:05pm - The Field Guide To Evil
3:30pm - The Dark
6:15pm - The Golem
8:45pm - Climax
Cineworld Leicester Square: Horror Channel Screen
11:15am - Open 24 Hours
1:35pm - The Field Guide To Evil
4:00pm - The Dark
6:45pm - The Golem
9:15pm - Climax
Cineworld Leicester Square: Cineworld Discovery Screen
11:00am - Secret Santa
1:20pm - The Witch In The Windows
3:45pm - Frankenstein's Creature
6:30pm - Screen International Genre Rising Star Award
Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery One
11:00am - Wolfman Got Nards
1:20pm - Short Film Showcase 3
3:45pm - Possum
6:15pm - Black Site
Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery Two
11:30am - Rock Steady Row
1:35pm - Crystal Eyes
4:00pm - The Tokoloshe
