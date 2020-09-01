Netflix make some of their biggest movies and shows free to watch

Want Netflix for free? Short of borrowing your housemate/family member/friend’s Netflix account, this is the next best thing: the streaming service has launched a ‘Watch Free’ section, with a selection of movies and shows you can watch – without having to sign up.

Head on over to Netflix’s Watch Free page to see the selection on offer. It doesn’t appear to differ by region and only includes Netflix-produced movies and shows so far. Among the headline acts are Stranger Things season 1 – at least, the first episode – as well as Bird Box.

There’s also the Adam Sandler-starring Murder Mystery, Elite, the first episode of When They See Us, reality series Love is Blind, The Two Popes (which received acting nods for Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce at this year’s Oscars), Grace & Frankie, nature documentary Our Planet and, uhh, Boss Baby: Back in Business. Each of the TV shows only has the first episode of the first season available as of writing.

All told, it’s a nice spread of what to expect if you do end up getting a Netflix subscription off the back of this curated collection. Stranger Things alone should reel people in, though The Two Popes and Bird Box show off just how far Netflix has come in its movie output over the past few years.

It’s not yet known if more will be added to Netflix’s Watch Free list but there are already a dozen or so hours for you to dip your toe into the streaming waters for now. You can’t beat free.

If you want more from Netflix, check out our lists of the best the service has to offer, including what’s new this month.