Freddie Prinze Jr. is done with the Star Wars franchise.

"No Ahoska," he told The Big Thing (opens in new tab) podcast when asked if his Star Wars: Rebels character Kanan would make an appearance in the upcoming Disney Plus series. "I'm done with Kanan. I'm too old for that stuff. I grew up watching Star Trek more anyway. They had sex in Star Trek, man. Nobody gets laid in Star Wars."

Technically, Kanan does get laid as he had a son named Jacen with Hera Syndulla who is born at the end of Rebels. Andor was more or less the first Star Wars installment to confirm that characters do, indeed, bone – the first episode sees Cassian Andor walk into a brothel on planet Morlana One. So, sex is definitely happening in a galaxy far, far away – it's just more of a recent addition.

"Kanan’s story, at least for me, is done, I thought it ended beautifully. People cried, I was very happy for that. I don’t mean that like a jerk our goal was to make you cry," Prinze Jr. continued. "So for me, that story’s been told, and it’s done, and I wouldn’t have any interest in that and it would be weird to play a different character in that universe, so I don’t have any ambition to be in the Star Wars universe."

Kanan dies at the end of Rebels, though he had a voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker as one of the Jedi spirits to encourage Rey to defeat Darth Sidious. Because of his character's death, it's unlikely that he would appear in Ahsoka – especially considering that none of the characters from Rebels will be appearing in Ahsoka anyway.

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney Plus in August 2023 – without Freddie Prinze Jr. For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.