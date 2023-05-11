Our prayers have been answered, a Freaky Friday sequel is in the works with both Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan set to return. The pair are expected to be back as mother and daughter in Freaky Friday 2, which will likely feature even more body-swapping hilarity.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), upcoming writer Elyse Hollander is on script duties for the movie. Meanwhile, in a recentchat with The New York Times (opens in new tab), Lohan and Curtis both opened up about talks for the sequel, which are currently happening with Disney.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday," Curtis told the publication. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'it feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"

Lohan echoed her co-star, adding: "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."

The original 2003 movie starred Lohan as an aspiring teenage musician called Anna who wakes up one Friday morning not in her own body. Instead, she’s become her therapist mother Tess, who’s played by Curtis. The movie is based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel (and the 1976 original film) and has become something of a cult classic in the decades since its release.

While Freaky Friday 2 is only just been announced, Blumhouse released the horror Freaky back in 2020 in homage to the comedy that’s helped define the body-swap genre. As for the Lohan and Curtis-led sequel, we’ll have to wait and see which characters will be swapping this time around.

For more upcoming movies, check out all of the 2023 movie release dates on the way.