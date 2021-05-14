Frances McDormand and Joel Coen's new movie finds home at Apple TV Plus

Joel Coen’s next movie, The Tragedy of Macbeth, will be released on Apple TV Plus as reported by Deadline . The film, which stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, is already considered a contender for the next awards-season cycle.

The Tragedy of Macbeth is the solo directing debut for one half of the Coen brothers, Joel Coen. Not only is he already an Oscar winner, but so are both Washington and McDormand, who just won her third Oscar this year for Nomadland. McDormand will play the role of Lady Macbeth, while Washington will play the part of the title character. The rest of the cast includes Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling, and Brendan Gleeson.

The deal between Apple and A24 gives the streamer another addition to its award season arsenal. Apple TV Plus recently picked up the Tom Hanks led Finch, a sci-fi film renamed from the original title Bios. Finch will debut on Apple TV Plus later this year, just in time for award season. Apple has also teamed up with Paramount on the upcoming Martin Scorses film Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro with a script based on the David Grann fact-based murder mystery bestseller.

Production is close to being underway on the upcoming Apple-produced Antoine Fuqua-directed Emancipation, starring Will Smith. The film is described as a harrowing thriller about the journey of a runaway slave.

There is currently no release date yet for The Tragedy of Macbeth, but that could change very soon, especially if it makes the cutoff be an award season contender.