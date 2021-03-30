Where is the Fortnite Webster NPC and how do you unlock the Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe, and Webster skin for free

Fortnite Spring Break is here, adding Webster as a new character, with a Legendary Quest that will unlock the Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe. The Webster Outfit can be unlocked early if you want to complete in the Spring Breakout cup - a special duos tournament with an early unlock for the new skin as a prize if you and a teammate can place high enough on the leaderboard. Here's what's coming with Fortnite, Webster, Spring Break and what you can earn for Easter on the Island.

Find Webster in Fortnite and get the Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe for completing a Legendary Quest

You'll be able to find Webster in Fortnite when he arrives on April 1, which Epic assures us isn't an actual joke. Not only can he give you an Egg Launcher for fun time, but completing the first Legendary Quest from Webster will unlock the Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe for you to keep.

All you have to do to claim the Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe is find Webster as an NPC on the island and complete the first quest. He's not there currently, along with a few other new NPCs we know are coming but as soon as he arrives on April 1 we'll let you know where he is and what the quest involves.

How to get the Fortnite Webster outfit early

The new Fortnite Webster outfit will come to the store eventually but the Spring Breakout Cup will give you the chance to unlock the skin early. It's a special duos event taking place on Friday, April 2. To compete, you and a friend will have three hours to compete in up to 10 matches and earn points. All we currently know is that the "top-performing Duos in each server region" will unlock the Webster outfit before it's in the store, as well as the Mecha-Feathers Back Bling. It's not entirely clear what the cut off will be for winning but considering the gear is heading to the store for everyone anyway eventually, we're going to say it's not likely to be a mega exclusive get.