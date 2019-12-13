Here's every Fortnite Star Wars skin and cosmetic you can get in the new Rise of Skywalker crossover

Official Fortnite Star Wars skins and cosmetics have arrived in Epic's battle royale phenomenon.



It's all part of the game's continuing collaboration with Disney to promote Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and, in addition to premiering its own exclusive clip of the upcoming movie, there's now a number of officially licensed Star Wars skins, gliders, banners, emotes, and harvesting tools to its in-game store.



They're available to purchase with either V-Bucks or real world currency. Check them out below:

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Epic Games)

Read more (Image credit: Epic Games) Fortnite Star Wars event: When is it, where is Risky Reels, how to watch the exclusive Rise of Skywalker clip



Money isn't the only means of collecting yourself a decent Fortnite Star Wars skin, however. Epic Games has confirmed that anyone who attends tomorrow's Rise of Skywalker clip screening will receive the TIE Whisper Glider for free - the same TIE Fighter Rey can be spotted taking down in the movie's original trailer.

Meanwhile, the two available Star Wars Banners can only be received as a free gift from another Fortnite friend, so make sure you hit up a buddy to grab yourself both of those.

While Fortnite chapter 2 season 1 may have been extended into 2020, Epic's continuing support for the game - as evidenced by this latest update from a galaxy far, far away - has kept it feeling fresh nonetheless. Here's hoping more licensed content is on the way from the biggest game in the world; my money's on a Sonic movie crossover in the Spring.

Check out the biggest new games of 2019 still on the way, or watch the Release Radar video below for a guide to everything else out this week.