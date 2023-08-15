Fortnite players are making MMO raid encounters now, and this one is giving Final Fantasy 14 vibes

MMO-inspired raids are a thing in Fortnite now, apparently.

Over the past weekend, one Fortnite player drew attention to an entire raid mission being available in Fortnite. The "Doomsday Raid," which you can see in action just below, is entirely a creation of the battle royale game's community, as six players can team up to try their hand at besting "The God of Exiles" in what looks like a raid straight out of Final Fantasy 14.

so there's a #FFXIV like raid in Fortnite now pic.twitter.com/U3mCR5Sie0August 13, 2023 See more

So yes, raids are a thing in Fortnite now, somehow. This is a magnificent showcase of the game's creation tools, which players have been putting through their paces for years to create all sorts of whacky game modes. You rarely see an entire raid come out of something like this, though.

Apparently, the next day on August 14, a team finally cleared the Doomsday Raid. With all those area-of-effect attacks popping off one after the other, it'll put even veteran Fortnite players through a harrowing gauntlet, but it's worth noting that an apparent bug could stop teams from completing the raid if one team member is killed.

WORLD’S FIRST RECORDED FORTNITE DOOMSDAY RAID CLEAR https://t.co/E7LPaDrRAX pic.twitter.com/i7bkzPmUNJAugust 14, 2023 See more

And yes, of course, there are Destiny 2 comparisons around. We'd argue, though, that Fortnite's raid probably doesn't require dozens upon dozens of hours of grinding to reach. Still, if Fortnite players do want more raids after the Doomsday Raid, they could always try out Bungie's MMO shooter.

I wish there was some FPS game that let you fight a big raid boss with mechanics as a team. https://t.co/PQsFQc7TOvAugust 14, 2023 See more

We can't help but wonder what other sorts of missions we might see come out of Fortnite's creation tools. If you're yet to experience the player-made side of Epic's game, we couldn't recommend it more - it can really provide a breath of fresh air and respite from the usual hectic shenanigans of the core battle royale mode.

